Judge tells Whitmer kidnap suspect he's asking for too much information

With just over a month to go until trial, a suspect in the alleged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot wants to review text messages and phone calls made in jail by the government's locked-up witnesses.

But a judge told him no.

In a Tuesday court order, the judge ruled that pretrial discovery is normally "very limited in the criminal process," and that he is unaware of any authority who would authorize "the kind of sweeping discovery envisioned" by the defendant.

"The motion is emblematic of a typical fishing expedition," Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker wrote in his order, adding: "A more fundamental problem for the defense request is that any such records are, for the most part, in the hands of third parties, not the government."

The defendant seeking the jail records is Kaleb Franks, 27, of Waterford, whose lawyer believes the jailhouse phone calls, texts and emails may contain information that can help in Franks' defense at trial, which is scheduled to start March 8.

The prosecution has argued against giving Franks access to all the jail communications by its witnesses, arguing it did not have possession of all the records "except for a handful of items."

The defense has argued that even if that's true, the prosecution has access to those records and should hand them over.

The judge disagreed, stating "the government says it is unaware of any recordings that are favorable to the defense."

Franks is one of five defendants who are scheduled to go to trial on March 8 on charges of plotting to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home, largely out of anger over her COVID-19 restrictions. The defendants have argued they never planned to kidnap the governor, but that they were entrapped by the FBI. They allege the FBI hatched the kidnapping plot, egged them on with hateful Whitmer comments, and induced them into saying and doing things they wouldn't have otherwise.

The defendants, whose conversations were recorded by informants who had infiltrated the group, also argue that they were merely engaged in puffery and tough talk, which, they argue, is protected free speech.

The government disagrees, saying the defendants did more than talk, but took actions to carry out their plan: they cased Whitmer's house twice; drew maps; bought night vision goggles; secretly communicated in encrypted chat rooms so as not to get caught; and held training exercises.

The government also has blasted the entrapment defense, saying it has proof that the defendants were willing participants who wanted to do harm to the governor.

The government also has a star witness: a sixth defendant, Ty Garbin, who previously cut a deal in the case and pleaded guilty, is serving six years in prison and is planning to testify against the others.

In addition to Franks, the defendants are: Adam Fox, 38, of Potterville, who is accused of being the ringleader; Barry Croft, 46, of Bear, Delaware; Daniel Harris, 24, of Lake Orion, and Brandon Caserta, 33, of Canton.

