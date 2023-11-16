Judge Temporarily Unmuzzles Trump in New York Fraud Case

New York appeals court judge David Friedman on Thursday granted a stay on the gag order placed on Donald Trump in his bank fraud trial, CNN reported, granting a win for the former president and his legal team. Justice Arthur F. Engoron, who has presided over the fraud trial, issued the order on Oct. 3, and said at the time that “Personal attacks on members of my court staff are unacceptable.” Engoron fined Trump $5,000 after finding him in violation of the order and threatened jail time if he stepped out of line again. Trump attorney Chris Kise celebrated the lifting of the gag order, writing in a statement that “Fortunately, the constitution and the First Amendment protect everyone, including President Trump.”

