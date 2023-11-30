New Judge Terry Fann takes oath of office in Rutherford County after 35 years as lawyer

Murfreesboro attorney Terry Fann took his oath of office Wednesday as the new Rutherford County Circuit Court judge, following his appointment by Gov. Bill Lee.

"Since January of 1988, I've been showing up at work every day at 202 West Main St. (his law office in downtown Murfreesboro)," Fann told a packed courtroom courtroom filled with family members, friends, elected officials, fellow attorneys, and past and present judges. "I have loved my career as a lawyer. This is the only job I would have left for."

New Circuit Court Judge Terry Fann poses Wednesday (Nov. 29, 2023) after taking his oath of office in a 16th Judicial District courtroom at the Rutherford County Judicial Center in downtown Murfreesboro.

Fann accepted his appointed seat recently from Republican Lee to replace former Judge Mark Rogers, who retired late August after winning reelection in August 2022.

Rogers presided over the swearing in ceremony for his successor at the Rutherford County Judicial Center in downtown Murfreesboro.

Given Rogers vacated the Circuit Court Judge District 16 Division I seat with seven years remaining in the term, Fann will have to campaign to keep the seat in the Aug. 1, 2024 election.

Fann after the ceremony said he will be running as the incumbent to keep his judge seat for another six years.

Candidates have until noon April 4 to qualify for the judicial election with election commissions in Rutherford and Cannon counties that provide the boundary for the 16th Judicial District. The pending judicial election is nonpartisan at this time.

New judge had high-profile cases as attorney

Circuit Court Judge Jo Atwood speaks Wednesday (Nov. 29, 2023) as the master of ceremony for new Circuit Court Judge Terry Fann, seated by his wife, Vicki, in a courtroom packed for the event at the Rutherford County Judicial Center in downtown Murfreesboro.

Fann as an attorney has served in high-profile cases, including the successful defense of a case on a vehicular homicide charge, involving former Rutherford County Sheriff's Detective Ron Killings in 2010. A jury acquitted Killings in a trial presided over by former Circuit Court Judge David Bragg on charges from the 2008 death of an 11-year-old girl attempting to cross Bradyville Pike in Murfreesboro, while he was responding to emergency call for backup.

Bragg also spoke at the Wednesday event along with Circuit Court Judge Jo Atwood, who served as the master of ceremony for Fann taking his oath of office.

"We're happy to have you join this court," Atwood told Fann.

"Let justice flow like a river, and righteousness like a never-ending stream," Bragg said.

In addition to high-profile criminal cases, Fann won a $340,000 mediation settlement in 2016 in a federal wrongful termination lawsuit of fired Rutherford County Deputy Chief Virgil Gammon. The case contends Gammon lost his job for providing whistle-blower information about former Sheriff Robert Arnold. The former sheriff pleaded guilty in federal court January 2017 on charges of wire fraud, honest services fraud and extortion involving the illegal sale of electronic cigarettes for inmate use at the Rutherford County jail he oversaw through his JailCigs business.

Mentorships through the years

Murfreesboro attorney Steve Waldron speaks about his 35-year law partner and nephew Terry Fann Wednesday (Nov. 29, 2023) during Fann's oath of office ceremony as a new Circuit Court in a courtroom at the Rutherford County Judicial Center in downtown Murfreesboro.

Fann's attorney experience includes years of being a partner with the Waldron, Fann & Parsley law firm. His 35-year partner, mentor and uncle Steve Waldron spoke at the swearing in ceremony by recalling the inspiration to become an attorney.

"It was absolute magic to be in the courtroom with a judge," said Waldron, who described Fann as coming from a humble blue-collar family in Smyrna. "I wanted him to have the magic. He's my nephew."

Fann is known for "always thinking of someone else," Waldron said.

Waldron also praised how judges and prosecutors helped mentor Fann when he was a young attorney.

"We have great judges," Waldron said. "The process works, and it's worked with Terry."

Family present for ceremony includes retired Smyrna HS principal

New 16th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Terry Fann poses with his wife, Vicki, Wednesday (Nov. 29, 2023) after he took his oath of office in a courtroom at the Rutherford County Judicial Center in downtown Murfreesboro.

Fann's family attending the ceremony included his wife, Vicki, and her father, Robert "Bud" Raikes, the retired longtime principal at Smyrna High where the new judge graduated in 1979.

Fann earned his bachelor’s degree in agriculture business at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and law degree at the University of Memphis.

The ceremony included a "robing" of Fann with help from his adult sons, Drew and Chase, who is also an attorney.

The new judge also took his oath using a 1957 Bible that was a gift from his mother, Margaret, to his father, Hayes Fann.

Fann wants all to have 'their best day in court'

Fann after the ceremony said he wants to continue the tradition that the local judges have established.

"Judge Rogers was a fantastic judge," Fann said. "I want to be impartial."

The new judge after the ceremony said one of his goals will be to improve the efficiency of Circut Court catching up on cases in fast-growing Rutherford County through technology.

Fann said he will strive to do the best he can to recognize people who come into the courtroom, so they "will leave understanding that they had their best day in court."

Key judicial election dates

Candidate qualifying deadline for Circuit Court Judge District 16 Division I seat: Noon April 4, 2024

Election date for final seven years of eight-year for judge seat: Aug. 1, 2024

Past election date of Judge Mark Rogers, who retired from seat after serving first year of term: Aug. 4, 2022

Note: Election for judge seat is nonpartisan at this time

Source: Rutherford County Election Commission

