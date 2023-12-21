Judge: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton must testify in whistleblower case

From left, Ryan Vassar, Blake Brickman and Mark Penley, all former senior-level employees of the Office of the Attorney General, speak to members of the press during a news conference at the Texas Capitol Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

A Travis County district court judge ruled Wednesday that embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton must testify in a whistleblower case his former top aides filed against his office for wrongful termination. The judge also rejected a motion by Paxton seeking to stop the suit.

The hearing, which ran just over two hours with Paxton and the four whistleblowers absent from the courtroom, ended with Judge Jan Soifer ruling to compel Paxton to testify on the situation that led to his former aides leaving the attorney general's office, contacting the FBI out of concern over Paxton's conduct and later reaching a $3.3 million settlement that was ultimately rejected by the Texas Legislature earlier this year.

Prior to Soifer's ruling Wednesday, Paxton was served a subpoena in Austin to compel his deposition in the case for which he has yet to testify under oath, Tom Nesbitt, an attorney for Blake Brickman, a former senior staff member in Paxton's office, confirmed to reporters after the hearing.

Nesbitt declined to provide further details on the subpoena issued Wednesday, and said only that the legal team had received a tip that Paxton would be having lunch at a restaurant in Austin. He said the district court hearing and his office serving the subpoena on the same day was a coincidence.

Attorney General Ken Paxton, right, and his attorney Tony Buzbee listen to pretrial motions at the impeachment trial at the Capitol on Tuesday September 5, 2023.

"We've been trying to find him for a long time, I mean the dude hides, he's hiding," Nesbitt said after the hearing. "There's just no limit to what Ken Paxton will do to hide out."

In her ruling, Soifer said the whistleblowers provided "good cause" in requesting the testimony of Paxton and three of his high-ranking advisors based on the knowledge they have in being "involved at the heart of the litigation."

Soifer declined a request by Paxton to limit the time and scope of the impending depositions as attorney's representing both sides are expected to work out a time frame for the court-ordered testimony in the coming days.

Paxton's attorney, Bill Helfand, declined to answer questions from reporters while exiting the courtroom Wednesday. Paxton's office did not immediately respond to an American-Statesman request for comment.

In defending Paxton's motion to enforce the previous settlement agreement, Helfand argued that Paxton's office complied with elements of the agreement despite the Legislature's unwillingness to fund the $3.3 million settlement, including retracting disparaging statements and a press release calling the whistleblowers "rogue employees."

"Everything the office of the attorney general could do on its own, they did," Helfand told the court.

As per the agreement, Paxton made a public statement apologizing to the employees and expressing an understanding that they acted out of what they felt was the "right" thing to do. He rectified the "unjust" firing of David Maxwell, Paxton's top law enforcement deputy, through an honorable discharge from his post.

Helfand also said that lawmakers did not permanently rule out funding the settlement, as a future Legislature could approve the expenditure.

Attorney General Ken Paxton's attorneys speak at a press conference after Paxton was acquitted of all charges in his impeachment trial at the Texas Capitol on Saturday, Sep. 16, 2023.

Joe Knight, who represents Ryan Vassar, Paxton's former deputy legal counsel, said lawmakers definitively decided the issue by rejecting the agreement, launching an inquiry that led to Paxton's impeachment in May and adding a rider to the biennium state budget passed this year that prevents any attorney general's office funding from being spent on a settlement.

"Is he kidding?" Knight asked in retort. "The Legislature didn't just fail to get to this."

After Paxton was acquitted in the Texas Senate on 16 charges the House forwarded that accused Paxton of abusing the power of his office to assist Nate Paul, a former Austin real estate developer, the whistleblowers sought a ruling to allow their wrongful termination suit to continue. The Senate also dismissed four additional charges tied to an ongoing securities fraud case.

After the Senate cleared Paxton of wrongdoing, the whistleblowers asked the Texas Supreme Court to let their case against the attorney general move forward, to which the court agreed. A Burnet County court later echoed the Supreme Court's order by rejecting a motion by Paxton seeking to halt the suit.

Ultimately, Soifer ruled along the same lines as the previous courts, at one point calling the earlier settlement agreement "compromised" in the aftermath of the impeachment.

