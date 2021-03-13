Judge in Texas says Austin mask mandate can stay in place for now

Jacob Knutson
·1 min read

Officials in Austin and Travis County, Texas, can continue to enforce their mask mandates for at least two more weeks after a district judge on Friday refused to grant the state an emergency temporary restraining order, NBC affiliate KXAN reports.

Why it matters: The decision keeps the mandate in place through the spring breaks of many schools in the Austin area.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Context: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the city on Thursday, claiming the city's leadership was defying an order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott last week that rescinded a statewide mask mandate.

  • The suit alleges the governor's order "preempts more restrictive local emergency orders."

  • The executive order, which took effect Wednesday, does allow local governments to enforce mask mandates in regions where coronavirus hospitalizations rise above 15% of bed capacity for seven consecutive days.

What she's saying: "People have been wearing masks for a year. I don't know that two more weeks is going to matter one way or the other," Judge Lora Livingston said during a Friday hearing, according to the Austin-American Statesman

Yes, but: The action is not a final ruling. Livingston could still side with the state after hearing more arguments.

  • The judge scheduled another hearing for March 26, according to KXAN.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Texas AG sues Austin for not lifting mask mandate

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing officials in Austin after they refused to enforce an order that ended a statewide mask mandate this week. Texas on Wednesday announced the lifting of the mask mandate that required masks to be worn in public buildings and many outdoor spaces to help contain the coronavirus, along with an end to occupancy curbs on businesses.But the city council in Austin, the state capital, voted to still require masks to be worn.Austin Mayor Steve Adler, a Democrat, said his order to keep the mask mandate is legal because it comes from the health authority:“It's the health authority's rules that by ordinance are enforceable. I think that follows directly from state law that says health authority rules can be enforceable to protect the public health… We're trying to save as many lives as we can. We do that by wearing masks, and we're going to continue to fight for that for as long as we can."Several major retailers, grocery and restaurant chains in Texas have said they would still require masks to be worn in their stores. In a March 10th letter sent to Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown, Attorney General Paxton said it was the businesses’ right to do that but that such a decision "does not rest with jurisdictions like the City of Austin or Travis County.”Or as he put it on Twitter, "I told Travis County & The City of Austin to comply with state mask law. They blew me off. So, once again, I'm dragging them to court" Texas was one of the first U.S. states to reopen its economy after the first wave of the pandemic last May. It also ranks near the top in total coronavirus deaths, behind only New York and California.

  • Texas Governor Clashes With Lieutenant Over Blackout Overcharges

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott rebuffed the state’s second-ranking official, who has called for reversing billions of dollars in power overcharges stemming from last month’s historic winter storm.Abbott said he doesn’t have the authority to comply with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s demand that $16 billion in excessive electricity costs be retroactively erased. This is the first time the leading Republicans in state government have publicly clashed over the pricing issue.In a letter released late Friday, Abbott also voiced support for embattled Public Utility Commissioner Arthur D’Andrea, who was publicly excoriated by Patrick and lawmakers this week over his refusal to reverse the charges. D’Andrea infuriated some lawmakers on Thursday when he said the grid manager’s decision to keep power prices elevated at the maximum-allowed $9,000-per-megawatt-hour rate was justified, and that altering them at this stage would do more harm than good.“It is clear to me there is a difference of opinion of whether there was a billing error or there was a deliberate decision to take action to save the lives of Texans in their homes,” Abbott said in his letter. “You asked that I ‘intervene to ensure the right thing is done.’ The Governor does not have independent authority to accomplish the goals you seek.”The dispute underscores just how contentious Texas’ power-market crisis has become. Lawmakers, regulators and companies are all at odds over how to settle a $3 billion financial shortfall stemming from sky-high electricity prices during the energy crisis that left millions in the dark for days.In the meantime, two companies have filed for bankruptcy and more than a dozen others face default. If the state’s grid operator isn’t able to cover the debt, it will be spread out to all market participants and, eventually, to consumers.The widening rift between two of the Texas GOP’s most-ambitious politicians sets the stage for a contest between state house leaders who are sympathetic to the governor’s stance and a senate overwhelmingly in favor of Patrick’s approach.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texas Attorney General sues Austin officials over not lifting mask mandate

    Texas announced the lifting of that restriction - which had made mask wearing compulsory in public buildings and many outdoor spaces to help contain the coronavirus - on Wednesday, along with an end to occupancy curbs on businesses. But the city council in Austin, the state capital, voted to still require masks to be worn.

  • Lawmaker demands U.S. Postal Service turn over vehicle contract

    The chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Friday demanded the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) release a contract it awarded to Oshkosh Corp that could be worth $6 billion to build up to 165,000 next-generation delivery vehicles. Some Democrats in Congress have been critical that the USPS awarded a multibillion-dollar, 10-year contract to Oshkosh Defense, a unit of Oshkosh Corp, to build a mix of gasoline-powered and electric delivery vehicles instead of choosing Workhorse Group Inc to build an all-electric fleet.

  • Democrats embrace radical new message: 'Government can function'

    In making the point that government is a force for good, Democratic leaders were not only touting their own achievements but trying to restore trust, which has been dropping steadily for years.

  • McConnell backs new process to fill Kentucky Senate vacancy

    Mitch McConnell has given his blessing to legislation to change how a vacant U.S. Senate seat would be filled in his home state of Kentucky, but it most certainly doesn't signal an opening is contemplated, an ally of the Senate Republican leader said Friday. The bill was advanced by a Kentucky House committee, leaving it one step away from clearing the GOP-dominated legislature. The measure would remove the Democratic governor’s ability to make his own choice if a Senate seat opened up.

  • Will you get a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1? Not exactly, experts say. Here's what Biden's deadline means for you

    "It's more about opening appointments than actually getting people vaccinated by May 1," one expert tells Yahoo Life.

  • Fox News Host Greg Gutfeld Doesn't Realize He Is Live and Gets Caught Singing ‘I Gotta Pee’ on Air

    “You’re on the air,” Jesse Watters had to tell Greg Gutfeld during the show

  • Biden looks to fulfill increasingly ambitious vaccine promises

    One day after President Biden announced that he would instruct all states to make every American adult eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine by May 1, his administration announced several measures to facilitate the ambitious goal, which has required unprecedented logistical organization.

  • US economy poised to grow more than previously thought due to stimulus, fast vaccine rollout

    The OECD expects the gross domestic product in the U.S. to grow 6.5% year over year, up from 3.2% in annual growth it forecast in December.

  • Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's push to use employee statements as evidence in U.S. extradition case

    The Canadian judge in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's U.S. extradition case rejected her request to admit as evidence Huawei employee statements that contradict a U.S. claim she misled bankers about the company's business in Iran, a ruling said on Friday. But the judge provisionally allowed parts of an expert's report that Meng's team requested be permitted into evidence, subject to further submissions about its relevance, the ruling showed. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant for allegedly misleading HBSC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions.

  • 'It’s only going to get more crazy': Spring break crowds a concern during critical moment in COVID-19 fight

    While some schools cancelled spring break in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19, college students are still flocking to beaches.

  • As California's vaccine rollout gains steam, Black and Hispanic residents continue to lag behind whites

    As California prepares to offer COVID-19 vaccines to a new tier of its citizens, immunization rates for Black and Hispanic residents continue to lag behind that of whites. In L.A., the hunt for the vaccine has sometimes led affluent white residents to wait in line at pharmacies in lower-income neighborhoods, sparking anger.

  • Legendary Reporter May Lee Explains Why a Hate Crime is So Difficult to Prove

    Attacks against Asian Americans are on the rise. While the Biden administration, local governments, private organizations, community groups and concerned individuals have collectively made contributions to curtail further violence, many believe there are more incidents than officially reported. In a new episode of The May Lee Show, the legendary Asian American journalist tackles the nature of a hate crime in light of recent events -- some of which happen on the same day.

  • South Dakota AG pleads not guilty in fatal crash hearing

    South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg pleaded not guilty in an initial court hearing Friday for three misdemeanor charges he is facing for striking and killing a man with his car last summer. The Republican attorney general did not appear at the courthouse in Pierre, South Dakota, but his lawyer Tim Rensch made the plea on his behalf.

  • Texas Tells Schools They Won’t Lose State Funding for Coronavirus Attendance Declines If They Maintain or Increase Rate of Students Learning In Person

    This article is published in partnership with TexasTribune.org. Texas will fully fund school districts that have seen student attendance drop during the pandemic, as long as they maintain or increase the rate of students learning in person, Gov. Greg Abbott and state education officials announced March 4. School superintendents have been awaiting the news for […]

  • Heavy rains lead to crippling floods in Hawaii. Scientists warn of more occurrences due to climate change.

    Days of torrential rain have caused catastrophic flooding across Hawaii, which scientists say are occurring more frequently as the planet warms.

  • Spring breakers flock to Covid hotspot Florida to party like it's 2019

    A combination of students who feel they are at little risk and a governor who has lifted restrictions has experts worried, leading some schools to cancel spring break altogether Revelers flock to the beach to celebrate spring break, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, in Miami Beach, Florida, last week. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters Covid-19 and spring break have never mixed well. Last March one young, shirtless man in Miami wearing a backwards-facing green cap went “viral” in the pre-pandemic sense when he told a reporter: “If I get corona, I get corona,” he said. “I’m not going to let it stop me from partying.” A year later, even after Covid has killed over 500,000 Americans, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended against all travel, similar pictures and videos of spring breakers – no masks or social distancing in sight – are being seen again this year. “Florida hasn’t skipped a beat,” a college student from Michigan told the Sun-Sentinel of the atmosphere in Fort Lauderdale. The newspaper said the student was not concerned about the virus, saying “we’re not in the at-risk group”. Even though the Covid vaccine is rolling out, the virus is still spreading in many parts of the country, albeit at lower numbers than the surge that was seen over the winter. Florida, the premier destination for spring break in the US, sees over 4,000 new cases of Covid a day, yet hotels in Miami are expecting hotel occupancy to reach 70% – just 15% less than pre-pandemic time. “Cases may be coming down, but there’s plenty of Covid out there to circulate among people,” said Cindy Prins, an epidemiologist at the University of Florida. Prins said the popularity of partying and drinking in large crowds during spring break makes it ripe for the spread of the virus. “There’s a lot of drinking that goes on and people are more likely to let go of their inhibitions. That means that they’re going to be more likely to take off their masks, less likely to keep a physical distance from other people,” Prins said. “Even the simple act of eating and drinking, you take off your mask to do that. That also puts you at a higher risk, especially at a crowded bar or restaurant.” Though many restaurants and bars were closed to spring breakers last year, doors are once again open this year thanks to state orders. Even as Florida hit a peak number of new cases in January, the state has been in its third phase of reopening since September, meaning restaurants and bars can be opened at 50% capacity at the least. While cities and towns deal directly with the fallout of an increase in Covid-19 spread, they have less power to enforce public health measures that would curb the spread of the virus as spring breakers arrive. An executive order from the Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, bans local Covid-19 emergency orders from reducing the capacity of bars to below 50%, except in rare exceptions. Localities also cannot enforce mask mandates, which has been a point of tension between some mayors in the state and DeSantis. People gather at a bar during spring break festivities in Miami Beach. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters Dan Gelber, the mayor of Miami Beach, a town on an island directly east of the city of Miami, said the town has resorted to handing out masks to visitors to encourage masking. Policies like a midnight curfew and a ban on music at venues above ambient noise have been implemented to discourage rowdy partying. Still, Miami Beach has increased police and code-compliance presence in anticipation of an influx of travelers. “The problem is that it’s dirt cheap to get on a flight [to Florida], rooms are available at discounts, people have been cooped up, and there is almost no other place to go,” Gelber said. “I don’t think we’re anywhere near the compliance we would like. We can’t impose fines on our mask mandate, and it does feel like a lot of the people coming here overwhelmingly are not worried at all.” Colleges and universities have shouldered some of the responsibility in trying to rein in spring break travel and partying. Many schools, including some of the largest state schools, such as Ohio State University and Texas A&M University, have cancelled spring break entirely, opting to lengthen winter break and give students “wellness days” throughout the semester. The city of Miami Beach has resorted to handing out masks to visitors to encourage face covering. Photograph: Larry Marano/Rex/Shutterstock Still, a few schools have kept their spring breaks. Some have made pleas to students to avoid travel during their week off, even giving students incentives to stay on campus through campus events. The University of California at Davis is offering 750 students a $75 “staycation” stipend to spend at local businesses if they remain around campus during breaks. Many college students will be following their schools’ guidelines, grateful that they get some time off after intense terms. Samantha Mejia, a junior at the University of California at Davis, said volunteer commitments are keeping her on campus during spring break, but other students are, at most, planning on driving home for the week. “No one’s doing big travel,” Mejia said. “For the most part, students here are generally safe.” Kate Whitaker, a sophomore at the University of Chicago, said the school sent students and their parents emails urging them to stay on campus for their spring break, telling students that if they do plan on traveling, they will have to quarantine once they get back to campus. Whitaker plans to stay in Chicago for her break, using the time to unwind after a busy semester. “We’re super grateful … to just have that time to not do anything because it feels like we’re always on during school, especially now that it’s all online,” Whitaker said. Though thankful for the time off, some students with spring breaks are concerned about classmates who decide to travel. Lily Hernandez, a junior at the University of Texas at Austin who plans to stay on campus for spring break, said that friends with in-person classes have overheard conversations of people who plan on traveling to places like Miami for spring break. “It definitely worries me a bit knowing that I’m taking the precautions and just going to work, and a bunch of students are going to different locations,” she said. “It’ll just make me more cautious of going to campus to study, and maybe I’ll just stay home for the next few weeks.”

  • Dr. Seuss goes to Washington: How the GOP plans to use the culture wars to win elections

    Winning the war over Dr. Seuss and other icons of American culture, some conservatives believe, could be their path back to congressional majorities and eventually the White House.

  • 6-foot social distancing not necessary in classrooms, new study says

    A major new study found that spacing desks 6 feet apart offers no more protection than 3 feet of distance.