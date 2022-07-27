Judge threatens homeowner after getting caught stealing food from garden, GA cops say

A Georgia magistrate judge faces charges after he was accused of robbing a homeowner of produce from their garden, state investigators say.

Tattnall County Chief Magistrate Judge Eddie Anderson, 70, was arrested Monday, July 25, and charged with making terroristic threats after he allegedly trespassed on the homeowner’s property and stole food from his garden, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“The homeowner called Anderson to discuss the issue and Anderson made a threat of violence against him in the presence of witnesses,” investigators said.

McClatchy News reached out to the Chief Magistrate’s office for comment on July 27 and was awaiting a response.

Tattnall County Sheriff Kyle Sapp reached out to the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro for assistance on June 22 after an incident report was filed, according to a news release.

Anderson is also charged with violation of oath by a public officer.

The judge turned himself in to the Tattnall County Jail on July 25 and was later released, investigators said. The case will now be handled by the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Tattnall County is about 70 miles west of Savannah.

