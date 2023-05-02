Judge throws out assault charge against Johnstown bus driver, court officials say

May 2—VINCO, Pa. — A district judge dismissed an assault charge filed against a Johnstown bus driver accused of shoving a special needs child, following a preliminary hearing on Monday, authorities said.

City police charged Christopher Ilg, 73, of Johnstown, with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and summary count of harassment.

The assault charge was dismissed following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.

Ilg pleaded guilty to the harassment charge and will pay a $300 fine and $168.25 court costs, according to Judge Zanghi's office staff.

According to a complaint affidavit, Ilg allegedly pushed the 6-year-old while a Greater Johnstown guidance counselor was escorting him to his seat.

The incident occurred March 23 outside Johnstown Elementary School after the driver refused to allow the non-verbal student onto the bus, School Resource Officer Donald Hess Jr. said in the affida- vit.

According to witnesses, Ilg didn't want the first-grader on his bus because he "got the other kids worked up" and didn't "listen and follow the rules," the affidavit said.

One guidance counselor said she "caught the child (when he was pushed) or he would have fallen off the bus onto the concrete curb/sidewalk," the affidavit said.

Ilg's employer, McIlwain Bus Lines, suspended the driver pending the outcome of the investigation.