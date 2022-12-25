Judge throws out Kari Lake's lawsuit over defeat in Arizona governor's race
A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake's challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor's race to Democrat Katie Hobbs.
Lake was among the most vocal 2022 Republicans promoting former President Donald Trump’s election lies, which she made the centerpiece of her campaign.
(Bloomberg) -- A judge in Arizona rejected a bid by Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake to throw out the results of the November election she lost, calling her claims of misconduct by election workers "speculation" that she had failed to prove.
This being Christmas, it would seem a good time for Kari Lake to offer Arizona a gift. Lake should concede the governor's race.
A judge on Saturday dismissed Republican Kari Lake’s election challenge two days after a trial in which he said Lake failed to prove her case.
A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, rejecting her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct. In a decision Saturday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson, who was appointed by former Republican Gov. Jan Brewer, found that the court did not find clear and convincing evidence of the widespread misconduct that Lake had alleged had affected the result of the 2022 general election. Lake, who lost to Hobbs by just over 17,000 votes, was among the most vocal 2022 Republicans promoting former President Donald Trump’s election lies, which she made the centerpiece of her campaign.
Kari Lake, who promoted Donald Trump's lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him, has refused to concede her own election loss
Something was proved without a shadow of doubt in Kari Lake's trial, all right. And it should be followed up with sanctions.
Republican Kari Lake has lost her legal challenge to the November gubernatorial election won by Democrat Katie Hobbs but says she will appeal.
