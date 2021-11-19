Judge throws out lawsuit against Charlotte, officer in 2019 Danquirs Franklin shooting

A federal judge on Friday threw out the lawsuit filed by the family of Danquirs Franklin, who was fatally shot outside a Burger King in 2019 by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Officer Wende Kerl.

Franklin’s mother, Deborah Franklin, filed suit against Kerl and the City of Charlotte in 2020, claiming excessive force and constitutional violations. The complaint singled out Kerl, accusing the veteran patrol officer of panicking, unnecessarily escalating the confrontation, then shooting Franklin twice as he appeared on police video to be complying with police orders to put his gun on the ground.

In his ruling, Senior U.S. District Judge Graham Mullen said Kerl probably made errors on the day of the shooting. But under the law, he said, they were reasonable ones, making her immune to the claims in the lawsuit.

“Given the gift of hindsight, it seems likely that Officer Kerl made a mistake in shooting Danquirs Franklin,” Mullen wrote.

“Franklin appeared to be complying with the CMPD officers’ orders to ‘drop the gun’ when he took the pistol out of his jacket pocket. Video shows that he was holding the slide of the pistol, not the grip. And Franklin’s incredulous last words — ‘You told me to’— seem to confirm his intentions nearly beyond doubt.

“But because a court must not judge with the ‘20/20 vision of hindsight,’ the question is whether Officer Kerl’s mistake in shooting Franklin was reasonable. The answer is yes.”

The deadly confrontation on March 25, 2019, arose from Franklin’s erratic rage at the Burger King that morning as he searched for the new boyfriend of the mother of his children, who worked with her at the restaurant.

At the Burger King, Franklin, brandishing his pistol, chased the boyfriend out a kitchen door. Later, he pushed his former girlfriend to the ground and punched the glass of the front door, crying out in anger.

Kerl and Officer Larry Deal answered the 911 call in separate cars. By the time they arrived, according to the lawsuit, Franklin had calmed down, crying and praying in the parking lot with the restaurant manager, who was sitting in his car as Franklin squatted nearby.

The girlfriend and another Burger King employee joined them. No one was feeling threatened, the lawsuit says.

Deal arrived at the scene, angled his car, hid behind the driver’s door and yelled at Franklin to show his hands.

Kerl walked in front of Deal’s car, leaving herself fully exposed, and pointed her gun at Franklin.

Both officers yelled repeatedly for Franklin to drop his weapon. Kerl’s video showed Franklin slowly pulling the gun from his clothing, pointing the barrel toward himself and away from the officers while he lowered the weapon to the ground.

Kerl fired twice. Franklin, mortally wounded, looked at Kerl in apparent disbelief. “You told me to...” he said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.