Judge throws out majority of Augusta County Sheriff's Office charges from 2021 protests

STAUNTON - After over a year since arrests were made during protests outside of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, a judge threw out 19 of 22 charges filed against protestors as a violation of protected free speech under the First Amendment.

The combined court session began with the court hearing cases concerning the noise violations that were levied between June 28 and July 20 of last year, with the judge ruling that these charges were violations of First Amendment free speech rights guaranteed by the United States Constitution, and the defendants in all 16 cases being found not guilty. In fact, all but three of the charges brought against the defendants were ruled not guilty with three protestors being found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Each was ordered to pay a $50 fine, with two protestors also receiving 10-day suspended jail sentences.

The key element for the court was to determine whether the “time, place, and manner” of the protests were appropriate enough to be considered protected free speech by the constitution. In each of the noise violation cases, it was found that the protestors were within their constitution rights to chant, yell, and use megaphones as part of their protesting activities.

The difference in the disorderly conduct cases came within that same framework, as one protestor was found guilty due to the “place” of his violation.

On July 20, ACSO deputies had taken one of the protestors inside of the building to issue a summons, and some of the other protestors followed them into the building in an effort to find out why . Upon entering the building, video evidence presented to the court showed a protestor tapping on a window on a locked door while others were milling around the lobby continuing their protestors. While their speech was protected outside, the inside of the sheriff’s office lobby was a different story, as it was determined that they were interfering with the business of the sheriff's office. As a result, he was found guilty.

In the cases of two other protestors with disorderly conduct charges, they were found guilty due to the “manner” part of the court’s consideration after reviewing more video evidence. After deputies had detained the first protestor as a result of his actions inside of the sheriff’s office, video evidence showed the remaining protestors beginning to swell forward. At that point, protestors were asked to move behind a post in the parking lot, where a majority of the protestors went.

However, two protestors obtained bullhorns and began chanting at the sheriff’s deputies once again. Due to the chaos of the people in the parking lot and the chance for escalation due to the protestors using the bullhorns, they were found guilty of disorderly conduct as their speech could no longer be considered “protected” in that situation.

The defense argued that the protestors had complied with orders from deputies, and their actions were no different than the prior protests. Defense attorney Amina Matheny-Willard also argued that finding the defendants guilty of disorderly conduct would just open the door for future protestors to be charged similarly, stifling their speech.

In the disorderly conduct cases, the judge drew parallels to prior Supreme Court rulings that had placed limitations on free speech, such as when a person yells "Fire!" inside of a crowded theater. Due to the potential for escalation in those situations, the court felt it was important to draw a line between protests and actions that could have escalated into inciting a mob.

However, the judge did deem it important to state that just because language was derogatory or vulgar did not mean that protestors did not have the right to say them during a peaceful protest. This was the case in another disorderly conduct charge, where a protestor was accused of yelling at onlookers across Lee Highway with verbally abusive language.

The protestors have the right to appeal the verdicts, although it is not immediately evident if they will do so.

—Akhil Ganesh is the Government Reporter at The News Leader. You can contact him at aganesh@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @akhildoesthings.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Judge throws out majority of charges against Augusta County Sheriff's Office protestors