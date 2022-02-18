Judge to toss Arkansas redistricting case unless DOJ joins

ANDREW DeMILLO
·2 min read
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge said Thursday he's dismissing a lawsuit challenging Arkansas' new state House districts as diluting the influence of Black voters, unless the Justice Department joins the case as a plaintiff.

U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky said there's “a strong merits case that at least some of the challenged districts" in the lawsuit by two groups violate the federal Voting Rights Act. But, in a 42-page decision, Rudofsky said he can't rule on the merits of the case and gave the Justice Department five days to join as a plaintiff before he dismisses it.

“After a thorough analysis of the text and structure of the Voting Rights Act, and a painstaking journey through relevant caselaw, the Court has concluded that this case may be brought only by the Attorney General of the United States," Rudofsky, who was named to the bench by former President Donald Trump, wrote.

The ruling comes days before candidates can begin filing for legislative and state offices in Arkansas. The one-week filing period begins on Tuesday.

The Arkansas Public Policy Panel and the Arkansas State Conference NAACP had filed a lawsuit challenging the new lines for the state’s 100 House districts and sought a preliminary inunction blocking them.

The new boundaries were approved in December by the Republican-controlled state Board of Apportionment. The panel is comprised of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Secretary of State John Thurston. Republicans hold a majority in both chambers of the Legislature.

“I am extremely pleased with the district court’s decision effectively dismissing the plaintiffs’ frivolous request to order new House district maps for the 2022 election," Rutledge said in a statement. “Arkansans can now move forward with choosing their elected representatives."

The panel’s redistricting plan created 11 majority-Black districts, which the groups challenging the map argued was too few.

