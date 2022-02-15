Judge will toss Sarah Palin’s defamation lawsuit against New York Times

NEW YORK — The New York Times did not defame former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin by incorrectly suggesting her political ads influenced a 2011 mass shooting, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Manhattan Federal Judge Jed Rakoff said the GOP firebrand failed to prove her case but that he would not formally dismiss her libel lawsuit until a jury returns a verdict. Both the judge’s decision and the jury verdict will factor in Palin’s all-but-certain appeal.

Palin’s lawsuit charged The Times and its former editorial board editor James Bennet with knowingly publishing false information about her in the opinion piece “America’s Lethal Politics,” which ran on June 14, 2017. Palin, as a public a figure, had to prove The Times acted with “actual malice” when it made the mistake.

Rakoff described the error at the heart of the case as “an example of very unfortunate editorializing on the part of The Times,” but not one that amounted to libel.

“My job is to apply the law. The law here sets a very high standard for actual malice, and in this case, the court finds that that standard has not been met,” Rakoff told a stunned courtroom.

The judge said the deliberating jurors, who went home Monday without reaching a verdict, would remain in the dark about his ruling.

“We will have both the benefit of my decision on the law and their decision on the facts ... and therefore, a Court of Appeals will have the benefit of both determinations when it views the inevitable appeal,” Rakoff said.

Outside the courthouse, Palin told reporters the case wasn’t over in her eyes and took a jab at Rakoff’s ruling.

“The jury still has it in front of them, which leads me to say this is a jury trial. And we always thank jurors, we always appreciate the system, so whatever happened in there kind of usurps the system,” said Palin.

“We’ll be back tomorrow.”

Roy Gutterman, director of the Tully Center for Free Speech at the Newhouse School, said Rakoff was right on the law.

“The judge’s dismissal makes a lot of sense, even if the jury was still deliberating at the same time,” he said

“Public officials have to overcome a high burden for a reason. The evidence and testimony throughout this trial indicated that though the New York Times published erroneous information in that editorial, it was not deliberate or reckless; it was simply a mistake. An editing mistake, though ‘unfortunate,’ as the judge noted, is not proof of actual malice.”

The article linked ads from Palin’s political action committee to the 2011 shooting of Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., in which a gunman, Jared Lee Loughner, killed six people, including a 9-year-old girl and a federal judge.

Writing that “the link to political incitement was clear” in the Giffords attack, The Times incorrectly stated that a graphic by Palin’s PAC put “Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized crosshairs.” The graphic actually placed Giffords’ electoral district in crosshairs, not the representative herself.

The Times argued it made an honest mistake, which was corrected within 14 hours of the story’s publication online. In closing arguments, Times lawyer David Axelrod told jurors the case was about press freedom and argued that the First Amendment protected the paper and journalists like Bennet against public figures like Palin.

