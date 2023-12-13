Judge tosses 'fishing expedition' lawsuit in battle over marijuana farm in Hunterdon

A Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by the potential operator of a medical marijuana cultivation facility in Lebanon Township against a grassroots group opposed to the proposal, saying the allegations in the suit are "rather sparse."

Superior Court Judge Kevin Shanahan dismissed The NAR Group's lawsuit against the Save Lebanon Township Coalition (SLTC) on Dec. 1, saying the group's efforts to fight the controversial proposal are protected by law.

Meanwhile, NAR's lawsuit against the township Planning Board and Township Committee is still pending in Superior Court.

And the township Zoning Board of Adjustment was scheduled to hold a public hearing Dec. 13 on NAR's request for a use variance for the property on Anthony Road. The board's meetings have been moved to Voorhees High School because of the expected number of residents who want to attend.

In its lawsuit against SLTC, NAR alleged that township resident William Bohn helped to form the group because NAR refused his offer to invest in the business. He then became "a fly in the ointment" to thwart NAR Group's plans, the lawsuit argued.

The lawsuit claimed that "every month that NAR Group is not cultivating cannabis for sale to licensed state dispensaries it loses millions of dollars in potential revenue."

Shanahan dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning that it cannot be refiled.

In his ruling, Shanahan wrote that NAR made allegations of a conspiracy "without any substantiation."

Shanahan also wrote that when NAR claimed in the lawsuit that discovery would uncover the conspiracy, what it "really means is that (NAR) has no articulable claims at this time but hopes a fishing expedition in discovery will reveal one."

SLTC argued NAR's action was a SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) to discourage the group from continuing its opposition to the proposal.

SLTC also said that its actions were protected by the Constitution and the right to petition the government.

The judge's decision is the latest turn in the long-running conflict over plans to open a medical marijuana cultivation facility on Anthony Road.

The NAR Group wants to construct an indoor medical marijuana cultivation facility at a former industrial site on Anthony Road in Lebanon Township.

Still pending in Superior Court is the lawsuit that NAR filed against the Planning Board, claiming the board's decision that the facility requires a use variance from the Zoning Board of Adjustment was "arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable."

The Anthony Road property formerly housed the Diamond Aerosol manufacturing site that had been operated more than a decade ago as a research and development facility for internal coatings of aerosol cans, according to a 2011 Environmental Protection Agency report.

Before that it was used by the Diamond East Corporation to manufacture cosmetics and personal protection devices containing tear gas, pepper spray and other specialty chemical products, for about three decades.

In 2011, the EPA report said, the site contained an old stone barn which housed the original cosmetics business, a large stone house used as a residence, two warehouses and various out-buildings used for storage, offices and vehicles.

