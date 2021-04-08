Judge tosses former Rep. Katie Hill’s suit against tabloid

The Telegraph

For almost a decade, I have received messages from men online telling me that someone is pretending to be me; using my photos to trick them out of money. It started as a trickle but became a flood – one week I had messages every single day and as soon as I’d reported one fake social media profile, another had popped up. Seeing these false versions of me, with online personas so at odds with my own, has been one of the strangest and most disconcerting experiences of my life. But I’ve never understood why it happened to me until now. When I was 18, I made the decision to do topless photoshoots for magazines like Nuts and Zoo. It’s the candid photos from this time that are being used to this day - mixed in with regular photos of me that are posted on Instagram or Twitter. It’s only recently that I’ve become aware of how those pictures are also being used for something known as “e-whoring”. It’s a disgusting term for a disgusting practice. Photos of people – mostly women – are gathered together and then used to create fake sexual experiences online in order to extract money from unsuspecting victims. To fuel this, there’s an underground trade in packaged up photographs. I’ve seen websites that look like pages from an Argos catalogue, where you can buy hundreds of images of different women. They’re sold at different price points depending on how rare or “unsaturated” they are - and it’s not just former glamour models whose pictures can be taken and used like this. Some look like they’re from ordinary social media accounts and others have been taken from incidents of revenge porn, where women have explicit photos of themselves shared online by an ex, without their permission. You might not even know that this is happening to you, until it’s too late. And even if you do know that “e-whoring” exists, sometimes the photos are manipulated or changed slightly so they can’t be reverse image searched or located online. My photos have ended up being used by these scammers and I only managed to find out by posting a picture of myself in one of the underground online forums where women's images are traded and sold. I was recognised instantly, and someone offered to sell me my “pack” for a $15 (£11) Amazon gift card. It was awful to finally know how and why my photos are being misused. Some people reading this might think: well you had those topless photographs taken in the first place, so you deserve whatever comes next. My response to that is, yes I did pose for them - but I only consented for them to be published and used in their original context. I didn’t give permission to be misrepresented for the rest of my life, and for my images to be used however anyone pleases and for whatever purpose.