Judge tosses former Wilmington cop's claims police shared nude photos, data off her iPhone

A federal judge has dismissed a former Wilmington police sergeant's racial discrimination lawsuit that claimed the city department had been copying data from seized smartphones beyond the limits set in search warrants — including from her personal iPhone.

Saying federal law does not allow Fray Coleman to sue public entities for racial discrimination in connection with an employment contract, U.S. District Judge Mark A. Kearney added the former city officer may be able to plea other claims against the city or individuals and gave her until Sept. 28 to amend her case.

"We grant her leave to timely amend if she can state claims within our limited jurisdiction in good faith," Kearney said in his Monday memorandum.

Neither Coleman nor her attorney answered questions about the dismissal. City officials did not comment on the lawsuit's dismissal.

Lawsuit claims discrimination

In April, Coleman's discrimination lawsuit aired plenty of dirty laundry, leaving an impression of a police agency plagued with racial strife.

While the Wilmington Police Department has a history of discrimination against Black officers, the lawsuit says it worsened under former Inspector Cecelia Ashe, who now heads the Milford Police Department.

The lawsuit claims Ashe "cultivated and promoted a culture within" the department that created "a racial divide and a racially hostile work environment." Ashe, who is white, convinced former Chief Robert Tracy to give her control over 90% of the department, meaning about 300 officers were assigned to her, while then-Inspector Charles Emory, a Black man, had 10 officers assigned to him, according to the lawsuit.

After 23 years on the force, Coleman's lawsuit said she was "constructively discharged because of her race." Constructive discharge occurs when an employee quits their job in response to working conditions that are so poor that no reasonable person would stay, according to Cornell Law School's website.

Ashe was not named a defendant in the lawsuit that targeted Wilmington, its office of public safety and its police department.

This is something the judge noticed saying Coleman needed to "tie this alleged pattern and practice to the city's decision to fire her after its investigation."

Extracting personal photos from her phone

Last year, Wilmington police renewed an investigation into the 2008 homicide of 25-year-old Ramadan Dorsey. As part of the cold case investigation, Coleman was questioned about it because in 2007 she told investigators she would not be surprised if someone killed the suspect, who she then said was someone named "Ramadan."

During last year's cold case interview, Coleman told the investigator she did not remember much about the 14-year-old fatal shooting, according to her lawsuit. Investigators obtained a warrant in December to search her personal iPhone.

The warrant was to review communications between noon Sept. 30 to the end of Oct. 4. These communications included images and text messages stored on the smartphone that were related to the criminal charges of hindering prosecution and official misconduct.

Coleman was placed on administrative duty and assigned to the records division after a member of the Delaware Department of Justice collected her phone on Dec. 8. She was also confined to the police building, not allowed to leave for lunch and prohibited from taking anything from her desk other than her personal keys and bag.

These conditions had not been imposed on other police officers placed on administrative duty, according to the document which explained how when a white officer was arrested and charged with driving under the influence he was placed on administrative duty, but allowed to continue to work from his assigned office, wear his police uniform, respond to crime scenes as a forensic technician and process crime scenes.

On Dec. 12, Coleman began her already-scheduled vacation.

Three days into her vacation, Coleman's lawsuit claims she started hearing from several officers that personal information contained in her cell phone was being shared in the department. This included, photographs of her in the nude and in lingerie, intimate videos of her with her husband and mental health struggles related to her divorce.

Judge Kearney said Coleman's lawsuit did not claim the search warrant was invalid.

