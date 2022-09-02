Judge tosses gender bias suit against Clark University over 'stealthing' case finding

WORCESTER — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit a male student brought against Clark University in 2019 alleging gender bias in a probe of a sexual misconduct claim against him.

In a ruling issued Aug. 22, U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman opined there was no evidence that Clark University discriminated against the man based on gender or enforced its policies unfairly.

The man, listed only as “John Doe” in the lawsuit, had accused the university of unfairly concluding that he had failed to used a condom during sex with a female student.

The female student, who also is not named in the complaint, had alleged the two had consensual sex, but that she had conditioned that sex on the man using a condom.

She alleged that while the man used a condom initially, he took it off during the encounter — something referred to as “stealthing” that is considered a sexual offense on many college campuses.

There were no witnesses to what occurred; the man maintained he used a condom the entire time, while the woman maintained he did not.

In his 12-page ruling, Hillman concluded there was no evidence in the record that gender played a role in the university’s findings against the man.

He further ruled that the school board that considered the woman’s claim “carefully considered the conflicting versions of events and ultimately sided with (the woman).

“No jury reasonably could conclude that Clark breached its contractual relationship with (the male student),” he wrote.

Hillman granted Clark University’s motion for summary judgment, essentially closing the case barring an appeal.

Appeal considered

A lawyer for the man, Hector E. Pineiro, told the Telegram & Gazette Friday that he is disappointed with the ruling and considering an appeal.

The school Friday issued a statement reading: “This is a legal matter, and the court has rendered its decision. We have no further comment.”

The man had also named the woman in the same lawsuit, alleging she defamed him.

Story continues

That claim was dismissed with prejudice — meaning it cannot be refiled — in January, court records show.

The dismissal was referred to on the federal court docket as a “notice of settlement and dismissal.”

In his ruling, Hillman wrote that the man “voluntarily dismissed” the defamation claim.

Pineiro said he could not comment on the dismissal. A lawyer for the woman could not be immediately reached Friday afternoon.

As a result of the university’s ruling against him, Hillman wrote, the student was ordered to participate in educational training, restricted him from holding student leadership roles on campus for one academic year and ordered to not have contact with the woman for an additional academic year.

The school required him to write reflection papers on who was harmed in the episode, Hillman wrote, but, as of August, the student had not completed them because he maintained he did nothing wrong and saw them as an admission of guilt.

According to Hillman, the school did not find the man had committed sexual assault, but rather that he had violated the school’s Sexual Offense Policy by committing “sexual exploitation.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Judge tosses gender bias lawsuit against Clark University