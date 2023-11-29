Judge tosses out Kevin Lindke's defamation claims against Jeff Bohm, two others

Kevin Lindke snaps a selfie before the U.S. Supreme Court building in late October in Washington, D.C.

Defamation claims wielded this summer by local social media influencer Kevin Lindke against St. Clair County Board Chairman Jeff Bohm and another business owner have been dismissed.

But the lawsuit, which ensnared multiple other defendants around St. Clair’s Riverview Plaza, remains open in St. Clair County Circuit Court.

“I’m just glad our clients are out of it because they should’ve never been in it in the first place,” said attorney Gary Fletcher, representing Bohm, as well as Kris Paul and his business, War Water Brewery.

Lindke’s original complaint alleged Bohm conspired with friend Thomas Schweihofer and Paul to distribute flyers with a QR code to a website about Lindke and his criminal history on the plaza during St. Clair Riverfest in 2022. As such, Paul, Schweihofer, War Water LLC, the St. Clair Chamber of Commerce, and Riverview Plaza Association were also named as defendants in the local lawsuit.

That website, KevinLindke.com, reportedly mentioned Lindke’s mother amid her candidacy in an unsuccessful primary bid for state representative, and similar claims that its contents were defamatory have been pursued by Lindke’s parents out of the county.

Fletcher has maintained Bohm “wasn’t even there,” announcing summer boat races during Riverfest, when the flyers were distributed, while Paul arrived at War Water to find his business partner already picking them up.

In an order issued Nov. 14 throwing out some of his claims, Judge Michael Nolan wrote Lindke didn’t reference any direct statements or quotes from Bohm or Paul — only “broad categorizations” connected to the website made by someone else. That website — amid a separate lawsuit against its creator earlier this year — has since been taken down.

As such, Nolan said Lindke “produced no information at all that either Paul, War Water or Bohm did anything untoward, let alone with actual malice as required by law.”

Lindke had 21 days from the day of that dismissal to provide more information and amend his complaint against those three defendants.

On Tuesday, Lindke said he understood that step but planned to see through the response from the remaining defendants for potential damages, particularly Schweihofer, who he alleged was “refusing to even acknowledge the lawsuit.”

“He’s basically falling on his sword and going to take all the blame for it,” he said.

Paul didn’t respond to a message seeking comment as of Wednesday. Schweihofer declined to comment.

Both Fletcher and Bohm, who’ve been in other legal proceedings with Lindke, strongly refuted Lindke’s claim that Schweihofer would carry the responsibility for the 2022 flyers. Fletcher called it “just false.” Bohm called it “another Kevin conspiracy theory.”

“It was all bull … from the beginning. They create (expletive), and you can print that,” the board chairman said.

Lindke admitted he did want to lighten the load in some lawsuits he’s filed, but he said he didn’t consider the dismissal of his claims against Bohm and company a loss.

When asked, he said that the lawsuit — and others at the federal or local level that have been dismissed or remain pending — is part of a bid “to hold them accountable.”

“It’s not that (we’re) not winning because you can’t look at it like it’s dismissed,” Lindke said of Nolan’s order. “You’ve got to understand like when I sued (the website creator), he took that site down. So, even though I will say, ‘Hey, I’m agreeing now (to) stipulate dismissing the suit,’ I got my desired result.”

Still, Fletcher and Bohm didn’t agree.

“How many other frivolous things are out there?” Bohm said. “And personally to me, it’s a media stunt."

Nolan ruled that if Lindke looked to loop Bohm, Paul, and War Water back into defamation claims, he’d be required to post $5,000 in security to cover costs if allegations didn’t hold up.

“I think it’s the only time in my career it’s ever happened,” Fletcher said. “That’s a pretty strong statement by the judge that this was completely meritless.”

