Judge tosses Levasseur lawsuit against Manchester cops

Nov. 9—A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Manchester police by Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur after the department refused to release a video statement from a city parking attendant who filed a complaint against him following a heated exchange between the two.

Levasseur filed the complaint in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North seeking access to public records after Manchester police said releasing the video statement would constitute an "invasion of privacy," because it was taken with a police body-worn camera.

"The petitioner's frustration at MPD for using a bodycam instead of an interview room camera does not entitle him to the recording," Judge David Anderson wrote.

Reacting to the judge's ruling, Levasseur said he has no issue with police using body cams for investigations.

"However, use of a body cam for interview purposes should not be used to shield 91-A requests," said Levasseur. "Although the court refused to grant my 91-A request for public disclosure of Robin Dunmyers's video statement, he did state exemptions can only be fixed by the state Legislature. If government can do this to an elected city official, one can only imagine what they can do to others without any power to effect change."

Levasseur said state Rep. Will Infantine has filed a Legislative Service Request to address exemptions for body cams.

Levasseur filed a Right-to-Know request seeking materials related to a complaint filed against him by a woman identified in court documents as Robin Dunmyer, a part-time city parking attendant. Dunmyer wrote Levasseur a ticket Jan. 26 for parking in an area on Elm Street reserved for city buses after a bus couldn't pull into the zone to take on passengers and was blocking traffic.

Her complaint, filed Jan. 28 with Manchester police, claims Levasseur told Dunmyer, "What the f--- you doing? I can't believe you're doing this. Do you know who the hell I am?"

Levasseur — who was reelected to his alderman at-large seat last week — told the Union Leader he paid the $50 ticket, and said he filed the Right-to-Know request because he was "suspicious" of Dunmyer's motives in filing the complaint, and believes she was being "coached and pushed to go to the police."

In his Right-to-Know request, Levasseur asked for any recording, tape recorded or videotaped, of the complainant or any other person interviewed in connection with the incident.

On April 12, Manchester Police Capt. Peter Marr responded to the request by writing, "Sgt. Lovejoy interviewed the complainant in this case and there is a recording of that interview via his body camera. However, body camera footage can only be released when there is a restraint/use of force issue, the discharge of a firearm, or a felony level arrest. Furthermore, releasing this information would constitute an invasion of privacy."

In his complaint, Levasseur argued the "invasion of privacy" exception cited by police fails because Dunmyer was a city employee. She drafted an email to her boss with her name in the email and the email was sent to several city employees and aldermen. He also noted the police report contains her name.

The Manchester Police Department's policy for body-worn cameras spells out when and where the devices are to be used, which can include the lobby of police headquarters when taking a complaint.

The policy states that audio and video components of the body-worn cameras are to be turned on "upon arrival on scene of a call for service or when engaged in any law enforcement-related encounter or activity."

Police officials argue a call for service can be anywhere in the city — a residence, public building, on the street or in a parking lot.

"This also includes the numerous calls for service that are handled in our lobby on a daily basis," Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg wrote in an email to aldermen. "Many people come into the police station to make a complaint which will result in an officer physically responding to the lobby to take the complaint, thus causing the BWC (body-worn camera) being activated as required by policy."

In his ruling, Judge Anderson writes Levasseur's request doesn't fall under any of the following exemptions: it does not depict "[a]ny restraint or use of force by a law enforcement officer," "[t]he discharge of a firearm," or "[a]n encounter that results in an arrest for a felony-level offense."

"Thus, the petitioner is not entitled to the footage of Dunmyer's interview under RSA 91-A," he wrote.

The judge also writes that Levasseur's argument that because there is no provision in the Right-to-Know Law prohibiting disclosure of recordings on non-body-worn cameras, the MPD should not be allowed to record interviews on their body cams — especially while in the police station — thereby preventing disclosure of the video footage.

"The petitioner's argument fails, however, because officers are not prohibited from using their body cams to record interactions or interviews with victims or reporters of crimes who have consented to the recording, regardless of the interview's location," writes Anderson. "Despite the petitioner's assertions that MPD is exploiting a loophole in the Right-to-Know Law and thereby subverting its purpose, such conduct is plainly permitted under the statute."

Levasseur's lawsuit sought the release of the body-camera interview footage, and reimbursement by Manchester police for any filing and service fees.

pfeely@unionleader.com