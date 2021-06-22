Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park

FILE- In this June 1, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he visits outside St. John's Church across Lafayette Park from the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL BALSAMO
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge dismissed most claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by police before then-President Donald Trump walked to a church near the White House for a photo op.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich said Monday the claims in the suit, which alleged that Trump and then-Attorney General William Barr had conspired to violate the rights of protesters last June, were speculative and it was premature for the court to conclude whether the actions of law enforcement officers were justified.

Friedrich dismissed the claims against Barr and other federal officials, including the acting U.S. Park Police chief, Gregory Monahan, finding there wasn’t sufficient evidence to prove there was any agreement or plan to violate the rights of the protesters. The judge also said the law gives them immunity in civil litigation.

In a 51-page decision, the judge did allow the claims against the Metropolitan Police Department and the Arlington Police Department — their officers were involved in clearing the park — to proceed.

The lawsuit stemmed from one of the most high-profile moments of the Trump presidency, when federal and local law enforcement officials aggressively forced a group of largely peaceful protesters back from Lafayette Square outside of the White House, firing smoke bombs and pepper balls into the crowd to disperse the group. Officers were seen shoving protesters and journalists as they pushed the crowd back.

Barr has said he met with other law enforcement officials earlier that day to review a plan to extend the security perimeter around the White House to protect federal agents after days of unrest in Washington following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.

After the crowd was forcefully dispersed, Trump, followed by an entourage of his most senior aides — including Barr — along with Secret Service agents and reporters, walked over to St. John’s Church, a landmark building where every president has prayed, which had been damaged a day earlier in a protest fire.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the group Black Lives Matter D.C. and individual protesters who were present by the ACLU of DC, Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the law firm of Arnold & Porter.

In a statement, Arthur Ago, the director of the criminal justice project at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said the ruling set an “extremely dangerous precedent” and that former officials like Barr were “getting off scot-free.”

“We will always stand up for the rights of those peacefully demonstrating for racial justice, and this ruling sends the wrong message for police accountability efforts at a time when it is needed the most,” Ago said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Can’t Be Sued Over The Violent Clearing Of Lafayette Square Last Summer, A Judge Ruled

    The judge found there wasn’t enough evidence that Trump and other officials had conspired to violate protesters’ rights.View Entire Post ›

  • Democrats To Introduce Bill To Combat Election Subversion As Part Of Voting Rights Push

    Democrats plan to introduce legislation in the House and Senate on Tuesday to combat new laws in Republican-run states that could lead to the subversion of fair elections by partisan officials. The new bills come in response to measures passed by Republican-majority state legislatures and signed into law by Republican governors that make it easier for partisan legislatures to purge state election boards and local election supervisors and replace them without cause with partisan officials. The anti-election bills will institute a new federal safeguard for local election supervisors or superintendents by forbidding their removal by partisan state election boards or legislatures for any reason other than “for cause.”

  • Juan Williams: Trump-Led GOP Has No Agenda, Just Hate For Democrats

    Fox News’ Juan Williams wrote Monday that Republicans lack substance and a plan as they mimic the “lowball strategy” of former President Donald Trump. In an essay for The Hill titled “Trump’s GOP Descends Into Farce,” Williams conceded that the twice-impeached ex-POTUS still has a hold on the GOP and remains a legitimate party hopeful for 2024. “The problem for Trump is that while his candidacy is the tallest tree in the GOP jungle, it has shallow roots in the soft, shifting soil of a cult of personality,” he wrote.

  • Watchdog Group Sues FEC For Dropping Trump Campaign Investigation

    A watchdog group has sued the Federal Election Commission for refusing to launch an investigation of a complaint accusing Donald Trump’s presidential campaign of illegally coordinating with a super PAC during the 2020 election. The federal lawsuit, filed Monday in the District of Columbia by Campaign Legal Center Action on behalf of End Citizens United, challenged the decision by the Republican FEC commissioners to reject an investigation without offering any reason, The Hill was the first to report. The suit is calling on the court to order the FEC to determine whether the Trump campaign violated campaign finance law.

  • Watchdog: Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic

    Deaths among Medicare patients in nursing homes soared by 32% last year, with two devastating spikes eight months apart, a government watchdog reported Tuesday in the most comprehensive look yet at the ravages of COVID-19 among its most vulnerable victims. The report from the inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services found that about 4 in 10 Medicare recipients in nursing homes had or likely had COVID-19 in 2020, and that deaths overall jumped by 169,291 from the previous year, before the coronavirus appeared. “We knew this was going to be bad, but I don't think even those of us who work in this area thought it was going to be this bad,” said Harvard health policy professor David Grabowski, a nationally recognized expert on long-term care, who reviewed the report for The Associated Press.

  • Trump, Barr can't be held liable in Lafayette Park protesters' lawsuits, judge rules

    A federal judge on Monday dismissed four consolidated lawsuits brought by Black Lives Matter demonstrators against former President Trump and his top administration officials over law enforcement's clearing of protesters from Lafayette Park last year, Politico reports. The state of play: In the aftermath of their forcible clearing from the park, the protesters sued then-President Trump and other top administration officials, including then-Attorney General Bill Barr, as well as local police forc

  • GOP Senators Skeptical of Manchin Voting-Bill Compromise

    Two Republican senators expressed skepticism on Sunday toward Senator Joe Manchin's (D., W.Va.) compromise outline for Democrats' voting legislation.

  • U.S. Justice Department backs bill to end disparities in crack cocaine sentences

    President Joe Biden's Justice Department is urging Congress to pass legislation to permanently end the sentencing disparities between crack cocaine and powder, a policy that has led to the disproportionate incarceration of African Americans across the United States. In written testimony submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Justice Department lambasted the "unwarranted racial disparities" that have resulted from the differences in how drug offenses involving crack and powder cocaine are treated under current law, and said the misguided policy was "based on misinformation about the pharmacology of cocaine and its effects." "We believe it is long past time to end the disparity in sentencing policy between federal offenses involving crack cocaine and those involving powder cocaine," the department wrote, noting that as of March 2021, U.S. Sentencing Commission data showed that 87.5 percent of the people serving federal prison time for drug trafficking offenses primarily involving crack cocaine were Black.

  • Britannia replacement will be paid for out of defence budget

    The £200 million successor to the royal yacht Britannia will be paid for from the defence budget and share crews with naval frigates, Ben Wallace has insisted, saying reports of a Whitehall funding row were "fiction". Mr Wallace said he had already appointed a project team to work up the plans for a replacement and "will have the funding to develop and deliver a UK national flagship". Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, announced plans for a new national flagship to give British businesses a new

  • Imran Khan: Pakistan PM causes stir with remarks on Afghanistan and Xinjiang

    Focus on Kashmir rather than Xinjiang, the PM says, and rules out Pakistan being used as a US base.

  • What Iran's election means for the nuclear deal

    The election of conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi as Iran’s next president injects new urgency into the efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, but could preclude the possibility of a “longer and stronger” agreement.Why it matters: President Biden hopes to put Iran’s nuclear program “back in a box” by salvaging the previous deal and then negotiate a follow-on accord to extend the deal’s timelines and cover Iran’s missile program and other issues.Stay on top of the latest market trends and econo

  • China fails to meet promises on missing Xinjiang children

    China made a public pledge to help find Kalbinur Tursan's children but she may never see them again.

  • 7 shot, 3 fatally, in St. Louis

    One of the victims was found Monday night outside an elementary school, police said.

  • Biden extends sanctions against North Korea

    The Biden administration announced Monday that it is extending for another year a more than decade old executive order declaring a national emergency over the nuclear threat from North Korea. Why it matters: In a letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Biden noted North Korea's "pursuit of nuclear and missile programs" and its other "provocative, destabilizing" actions continue to pose a threat to U.S. national security.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. S

  • New Yorkers cast ballots in mayoral primary, using ranked-choice voting for 1st time

    New Yorkers are gearing up to make a choice in the mayoral primary -- the first step in determining who will lead the nation's largest city at a critical juncture -- amid rising crime rates, an ongoing pandemic and economic recovery. New Yorkers are heading to the polls earlier than usual and using ranked-choice voting for the first time, all the while much of the primary race has been clouded by the COVID-19 pandemic. When casting ballots, New Yorkers will rank up to five candidates for the city's chief executive instead of checking only one box as in elections past.

  • Senate to vote Tuesday on Democrats' big voting bill. GOP promises a filibuster.

    The legislation needs 60 votes to advance. It does not have that.

  • Analysis: Investors focus on central bank speakers after extreme market moves

    With all eyes on the U.S. central bank this week, some investors are looking to a parade of Federal Reserve speakers to calm market volatility, saying the reaction to the Fed's June meeting was too extreme. The Fed last week signaled a potentially tougher stance on inflation and shifted projections for its first two rate hikes into 2023, sparking a selloff in U.S. stocks, boosting the dollar and flattening the Treasury yield curve in its fastest re-shaping since March 2020, according to Citi analysts. Investors are now anticipating what message will come from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, due to speak before Congress on Tuesday at 2 pm ET (1800 GMT), as well as several other key Fed officials making appearances throughout the week.

  • Biden says he has concerns about bipartisan infrastructure plan

    U.S. President Joe Biden held separate talks on Monday with two key Democratic senators about a bipartisan infrastructure plan and told them he was encouraged by the proposal but still had questions about how to pay for the bill, the White House said. A bipartisan infrastructure plan costing a little over $1 trillion, only about a fourth of what Biden initially proposed, has been gaining support in the U.S. Senate, but disputes continue over how it should be funded. Biden met separately with Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema and "told them he was encouraged by what has taken shape but that he still has questions about the policy as well as the means for financing the bipartisan group’s proposal," the White House said.

  • Former baseball beat writer says she was raped by MLB player in 2002

    Kat O'Brien wrote a NYT essay about an alleged rape that happened while she worked as a reporter for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

  • Trump Organization sues New York City for canceling golf course contract after Capitol riot

    The Trump Organization filed a lawsuit against New York City Monday, alleging that the termination of its Bronx golf course contract following the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot was politically motivated.Why it matters: The estimated cost of the decision by NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio to end all contracts between the city and former President Trump's family business is $17 million a year in revenue. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Trump Organization alleges