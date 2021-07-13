Judge tosses Roy Moore's lawsuit over Baron Cohen interview

FILE - This combination of file photos shows actor-comedian Sacha Baron Cohen at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 4, 2018, left, and former Alabama Chief Justice and then U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore at a news conference in Birmingham, Ala., on Nov. 16, 2017. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 3, 2021, dismissed failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore’s $95 million lawsuit targeting comedian Sacha Baron Cohen filed after Moore complained he was tricked into an interview that lampooned sexual misconduct accusations against him. (AP Photo/File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KIM CHANDLER
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore’s $95 million lawsuit targeting comedian Sacha Baron Cohen filed after Moore complained he was tricked into an interview that lampooned sexual misconduct accusations against him.

Judge John Cronan wrote that Moore signed a clear disclosure agreement that prohibited any legal claims over the appearance. He added that the absurd segment — in which the comic demonstrated a so-called pedophile detector that beeped when it got near Moore — was “clearly a joke" and no viewer would think the comedian was making factual allegations against Moore.

“The court agrees that Judge Moore’s claims are barred by the unambiguous contractual language, which precludes the very causes of action he now brings,” Cronan wrote.

The lawsuit centered on Moore's unwitting appearance on the comic's “Who is America?” show. The segment ran after Moore faced misconduct accusations that he had pursued sexual and romantic relationships with teens when he was a man in his 30s. He has denied the allegations.

Moore, a Republican sometimes known as the Ten Commandments judge known for hardline stances opposing same-sex marriage and supporting the public display of Ten Commandments, faced the accusations during his 2017 race for U.S. Senate. The accusations contributed to his loss to Democrat Doug Jones, the first Democrat to represent Alabama in the Senate in a quarter-century.

Moore had been told he was receiving an award for supporting Israel. But in the segment, Baron Cohen appeared as a faux counterterrorism instructor “Col. Erran Morad,” discussing bogus military technology, including a supposed pedophile detector. In the segment, the device beeped repeatedly as it got near Moore, who sat stone-faced.

The judge noted the absurdity of the segment in dismissing Moore’s lawsuit, which sought $95 million in damages.

“In light of the context of Judge Moore’s interview, the segment was clearly a joke and no reasonable viewer would have seen it otherwise,” the judge wrote.

Court records indicate Moore and his wife, who also was a plaintiff in the suit, are appealing.

“Of course we will appeal — this Court used words like “tricked and Joke” in describing Cohens behavior but will still do nothing to rein in his fraudulent misconduct,” Moore said in a statement texted to The Associated Press.

Baron Cohen has for years lured unwitting politicians into awkward interviews. He has faced past lawsuits over similar pranks, but those were tossed out because the individuals had signed releases.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Showtime win dismissal of Roy Moore defamation lawsuit

    U.S. District Judge John Cronan in Manhattan said Moore's signed consent agreement barred him from suing Baron Cohen, Showtime and its parent ViacomCBS Inc over the July 2018 broadcast, including for intentional infliction of emotional distress and fraud. Moore, 74, sued over an interview with Baron Cohen in Washington, D.C., where the former Republican chief justice of Alabama's Supreme Court expected to receive an award for supporting Israel.

  • New efforts to measure the true cost of U.S. internet service

    The Biden administration wants to cut Americans' monthly internet bills, making efforts to accurately measure those costs more urgent — and sometimes contentious.The big picture: The White House's executive order on competition, signed Friday, included a series of policies aimed at reducing what consumers pay for their online connections.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The administration's push to measure interne

  • Sacha Baron Cohen sues cannabis firm for using Borat in advert

    Sacha Baron Cohen has launched legal action against a US cannabis dispensary allegedly using his comedy character Borat on a billboard, arguing he has never used the drug as it is an "unhealthy choice". The British star filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts accusing Solar Therapeutics of copyright infringement and false advertising. A picture of the offending billboard features Baron Cohen as Borat giving a thumbs up alongside the words, "it's nice!". The advert is placed on a busy interstate highway

  • Trump wins CPAC straw poll, with DeSantis also proving popular

    Trump wins CPAC straw poll, with DeSantis also proving popular

  • Sacha Baron Cohen sues over cannabis billboard featuring Borat character

    The star's bogus Kazakh journalist was used on a billboard alongside his "It's Nice!" catchphrase.

  • Man stabbed to death with screwdriver during domestic dispute in Fort Worth apartment

    The 20-year-old man died early Friday at a Fort Worth hospital.

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Victorious Over Roy Moore in $95 Million Lawsuit Over ‘This Is America’ Prank

    A judge has sided with Sacha Baron Cohen in a lawsuit filed by former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore against the “Borat” star, with Baron Cohen beating a $95 million defamation lawsuit Moore brought in 2018. The lawsuit stemmed from an interview Baron Cohen did with Moore on behalf of his Showtime series “This Is America.” Moore accused Baron Cohen of intentional emotional distress and fraud, claiming he was defamed by the interview. But on Tuesday, a judge in the Southern District of New York

  • Boarding school co-owner wants out of jail, saying she may lose foot due to blood clot

    “Defendant requests that she be released so that she can properly take care of her blood disorder and save amputating her foot,” Stephanie Householder’s attorney told the court.

  • Too many Americans are willing to trash what Cubans so desperately seek | Opinion

    It was, let us say, an interesting weekend for democracy.

  • Patrick Konrad Wins Stage 16 and Pogačar Stays in Yellow

    The 29-year-old Austrian national road race champion takes one of his biggest career wins yet.

  • Olympics-Federer withdraws from Tokyo Games with knee setback

    Federer, who turns 40 next month, had two knee surgeries in 2020 which resulted in more than a year of rehabilitation, with the Swiss returning to action in March -- 13 months after his Australian Open semi-final exit last year. He withdrew from the French Open last month despite winning his third round match to save himself for the grasscourt season, where he sought a record-extending ninth title at Wimbledon but was beaten in the quarter-final by Hubert Hurkacz. "During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games," Federer said on Twitter https://twitter.com/rogerfederer/status/1414982002760159234.

  • A federal judge tossed Roy Moore's defamation lawsuit against Sasha Baron Cohen

    Failed GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore claimed he had been duped into appearing on Sasha Baron Cohen's Showtime series "Who is America?"

  • U.S. Senate Democrats rush to outline massive infrastructure bill

    White House officials were scheduled to huddle with Democratic senators later on Tuesday to try to set the outlines of a potentially multitrillion-dollar infrastructure investment initiative that could move through the U.S. Congress this fall. "I'm hopeful that we can come up with an agreement," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said of the closed-door meeting that he and Senate Budget Committee Democrats were set to attend, adding that Democrats were not underestimating the difficulties ahead. Democrats aim to push through President Joe Biden's sweeping infrastructure proposals in two phases: A $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-12-trillion-infrastructure-plan-2021-06-24 focused on physical infrastructure like roads and bridges and a potentially larger bill that would pass the Senate with only Democratic votes in a maneuver known as "reconciliation https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senates-reconciliation-process-its-not-way-it-sounds-2021-06-16."

  • Woman allegedly held captive is rescued by police after leaving notes in public bathrooms

    Corey Brewer, 38, is facing charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, strangulation and sexual assault

  • Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live

    A rapper in the Los Angeles area was talking with a friend on Instagram Live when he was ambushed in […] The post Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Pfizer to discuss COVID-19 vaccine booster with US officials

    Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that "it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed. The company said it was scheduled to have the meeting with the Food and Drug Administration and other officials Monday, days after Pfizer asserted that booster shots would be needed within 12 months. Pfizer’s Dr. Mikael Dolsten told The Associated Press last week that early data from the company’s booster study suggests people’s antibody levels jump five- to 10-fold after a third dose, compared to their second dose months earlier — evidence it believes supports the need for a booster.

  • Pretty Little Liars ' Lindsey Shaw Gives Tearful Apology After Backlash Over TikTok Dance Comments

    Lindsey Shaw, who appeared on Ned's Declassified, got emotional while apologizing for a previous social media post in which she had questioned a TikTok dance trend.

  • Demi Lovato speaks candidly about being misgendered as a nonbinary artist

    Demi Lovato is sorry not sorry to be breaking the mold for non-binary representation in music.

  • Phylicia Rashad lands 6th Emmy nomination in wake of Bill Cosby controversy

    Phylicia Rashad was nominated for her sixth Emmy award on Tuesday for her role as Carol Clarke on NBC's hit show, "This Is Us." The recognition comes on the heels of her controversial tweet about Bill Cosby.

  • Watch this 57-year-old swimsuit model dominate the runway at Swim Week in Miami Beach

    Werk it, girl. Sorry, woman.