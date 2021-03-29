Judge tosses terrorism threat charge against 3 accused in alleged Whitmer plot

James David Dickson, The Detroit News
·5 min read

Mar. 29—Three men accused in an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will not be tried on charges of false report or threat of terrorism, a Jackson County judge ruled Monday.

"There has to be some form of intent here to incite mayhem," said Judge Michael Klaeren of 12th District Court in Jackson.

The charges were dismissed against Paul Bellar of Milford and Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico of Munith.

They are among seven men accused of having ties to the militia group Wolverine Watchmen who are charged in the alleged plot. The others include Shawn Fix of Belleville, Eric Molitor of Cadillac, Michael Null of Plainwell and William Null of Shelbyville. The men had faced a total of 19 felony charges for firearms and terror-related acts.

After onboarding new members through mediums such as Facebook, the group's conversations took place in encrypted chats. The limited nature of those chats is why the threat charge was dismissed, Klaeren said.

Klaeren said an encrypted communication network, not accessible to the general public, was "in many respects no different than thinking the thought to yourself."

Klaeren is still deciding whether the three men will stand trial on other charges, including gang membership, felony firearm and providing material support to terrorism.

"One does not need to participate in all acts of a conspiracy," Klaeren said, after hearing arguments from prosecutors and defense attorneys. "One does not even need to know all the co-conspirators."

The three will stand trial on the three remaining charges, Klaeren said. Each are charged with gang membership and providing material support for terrorism, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison, as well as felony firearm, punishable by up to two years in prison.

The gang membership charge and the felony firearms charge were dependent on the material support for terrorism charge, Klaeren said.

But just as the secret nature of the group's communications is why the terrorism threat charge was tossed, Klaeren used it as a reason why the gang membership charge could not be, without examining the material support charge.

"Why all the secrecy?" Klaeren said.

He noted the group had a "multi-tiered vetting process, secret means of communication, required training and exclusive membership."

Klaeren said the three men were "joined at the hip," and compared them to mountain climbers at a summit.

"They started a very big snowball that wasn't going to stop," Klaeren said.

That the kidnap plot never materialized is not "fatal" to the material support for terrorism charge, he said.

"Even something stupid can be a plan," Klaeren said.

Klaeren called the three men "erratic" and said there's a reason to believe that a successful kidnapping of Whitmer would "result in injury or death or the commission of other violent crimes."

Citing the alleged plot, at least seven training events, and "repeatedly exposing their expertise to others," Klaeren said the trio will stand trial on both the gang membership and material support of terrorism charge.

As for the felony firearm charge, Klaeren cited "direct testimony" that firearms were present at the training sessions.

—Confidential FBI informant details how he infiltrated group accused in Whitmer kidnap plot

—Plans to kidnap Whitmer, overthrow government spoiled, officials say

While the defense has argued that the three men were just talking and had distanced themselves from other plotters by the time of the arrests, the state argues otherwise.

All three are charged under the state's anti-terrorism law with allegedly plotting to abduct Whitmer or, alternatively, storm and set fire to the Michigan Capitol in Lansing.

"I'm asking the court deny the bind over for my client," said Andrew Kirkpatrick, Bellar's attorney. He argued that Bellar "provided no training, no surveillance, no material support" for any act of terrorism and that the state had proven no illegal acts.

"It's not illegal to be a member of a militia," Kirkpatrick argued. "Many people in Michigan would be arrested if it were."

As for the April 30 storming of the Capitol in Lansing, Kirkpatrick argued that carrying guns in the Capitol is not illegal, and that entry was only possible after passing a COVID-19 questionnaire.

The state suggested that the suspects "banged on a door, looking for the governor," but Kirkpatrick said that's not illegal either.

"My client stupidly said 'I'm down for anything,' but he quickly figured it out," Kirkpatrick said, and left Michigan long before early August when the alleged plot to kidnap the governor intensified.

Nicholas Somberg, attorney for Joseph Morrison, said his client was not only not a driver of any plot against Whitmer, he was specifically "excluded" from encrypted group chats.

"There's just nothing there," Somberg said.

Even the felony firearm charge has no basis, he argued, as carrying long guns at the Capitol was not an illegal act, and the government never proved he possessed a gun while doing anything illegal.

Kareem Johnson, attorney for Pete Musico, argued his client was not taken seriously by the group, comparing him to a fan at a Detroit Lions game, second-guessing the coaching staff, but ignored.

"He didn't have a military skill set," Johnson said.

Prosecutors compared the April 2020 storming of the Michigan Capitol to the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol. Johnson argued they're different.

"To compare that to what happened on Jan. 6 is highly improper," Johnson said. "How it happened in Michigan is how it's supposed to happen: you stay in publicly accessible areas, you comply with law enforcement, and you express your grievances."

After making his ruling, Klaeren again addressed bond for Bellar. He remains jailed on a $150,000 bond and was hoping to have that lowered.

"I think you may be the loosest cannon" of the three defendants, Klaeren said.

"You're the youngest of the defendants," Klaeren told Bellar. "You certainly have no money. To an extent you've been defanged, so I'm not going to raise the bond."

    Attorneys representing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin opened his murder trial Monday morning by arguing that their client used a “necessary” level of force while arresting George Floyd, and said that Floyd’s death was the result of a combination of factors outside Chauvin’s control. Chauvin was filmed pinning African American Minneapolis resident George Floyd to the ground during his arrest in May 2020. Floyd lost consciousness while Chauvin knelt on his neck, and was pronounced dead soon after the incident. The death of Floyd sparked massive riots and protests against police brutality across the U.S. Attorney Jerry Blackwell, appointed to the prosecution by state Attorney General Keith Ellison, said that prosecutors would show that Chauvin killed Floyd through excessive use of force. “You will learn that on May 25, 2020, that Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed this badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of Mr. George Floyd,” Blackwell said. During the trial, “the evidence is going to show that there was no cause in the first place to use lethal force against a man who was defenseless, who was handcuffed, who was not resisting,” Blackwell said. However, Blackwell added that the prosecution would not aim to attack police in general, and would focus only on the allegations against Chauvin. Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, followed with statements for the defense. Nelson said the defense would show that Chauvin acted within reasonable bounds during his arrest of Floyd. “You will learn that Derek Chauvin did exactly what he had been trained to do over the course of his 19-year career,” Nelson said. “The use of force is not attractive, but it is a necessary component of policing.” Nelson emphasized that his case would be built on evidence presented during the trial without reference to political pressures outside the courtroom. “There is no social or political cause in this courtroom,” Nelson said. On May 25, 2020, officers arrived at a convenience store after an employee called police, saying Floyd had used a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase cigarettes. The officers attempted to arrest Floyd and place him in the back of a squad car. But Floyd exited the car and fell to the ground, telling officers he had claustrophobia, according to the arrest affidavit. After Chauvin arrived at the scene, he pinned Floyd down by placing his knee on Floyd’s neck. Chauvin continued to press Floyd to the ground for over eight minutes, with Floyd repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe. Floyd lost consciousness while pinned down, and medical workers who arrived by ambulance were unable to revive him. The incident was captured on video and sparked massive riots in Minneapolis, during which rioters burned down a number of businesses as well as the city’s Third Police Precinct, whose officers arrested Floyd. All officers involved in Floyd’s arrest were fired from the department. Rioting spread to cities across the U.S., causing between $1 to $2 billion in damages. Floyd’s death also sparked a wave of major protests against police brutality, including calls by activists to defund police departments entirely. However, the push to defund police has met with resistance in Minneapolis itself, where the City Council voted in February to increase the police budget in order to attract new recruits to the force. Chauvin faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. After initial resistance, Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill agreed to allow the third-degree murder charge earlier this month.