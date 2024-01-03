Judge tosses wrongful death claim against Trump in Jan. 6 suit

A federal judge on Tuesday tossed most of the counts against former President Donald Trump and two Jan. 6 rioters in a civil suit over the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was killed by a stroke one day after he was attacked with bear spray while doing battle with a violent mob at the Capitol.

In a 12-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said that Sicknick’s partner, Sandra Garza, couldn’t make wrongful death claims against Trump and Capitol rioters Julian Khater and George Tanios because the couple had not officially registered as domestic partners in Washington, D.C. Sicknick had named Garza in his will as his domestic partner and executor.

Mehta, who was appointed to the bench by Barack Obama, further ruled that Garza could not sue Trump and the two rioters for negligence under Federal and D.C. anti-rioting laws. The judge allowed two counts of the lawsuit to proceed.

Related: Donald Trump sues after he was disqualified from Maine ballot, opening new front in insurrection fight

Desperate hours at the Capitol

More than 100 people have been convicted of crimes related to the Capitol attack.

Sicknick was among hundreds of officers fighting in vain against a surging mob that attacked the Capitol following a roaring speech by Trump at the Ellipse near the Capitol as Congress moved to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.

Khater and Tanios, carrying bear spray and pepper spray, attacked the police perimeter at the Capitol’s lower West terrace, where, Mehta wrote, Khater asked Tanios, “Give me that bear (stuff),” and sprayed Sicknick in the face.

The officer collapsed at 10 p.m. that night, and died the following evening.

More: States are trying to block Donald Trump from the ballot. Here's what happens next.

Sicknick's attackers plead guilty

An autopsy said that Sicknick had died “of natural causes,” while adding that “all that transpired on [January 6] played a role in his condition” leading to his death, Mehta wrote.

Khater later pleaded guilty to assaulting Sicknick, a felony. Tanios pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors.

“We are pleased to see that our lawsuit in pursuit of justice for the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the aftermath of the January 6th insurrection, has been permitted to continue,” Mark S. Zaid, an attorney for Garza, said in a statement. “We are now considering our next step options, to include deposing former President Trump."

Trump faces federal charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith of trying to steal the 2020 election, and has been indicted in Georgia for an alleged conspiracy to thwart Biden’s narrow victory in that state.

More: Donald Trump faces many signs of potential political trouble; here are a few of them

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Judge cuts most charges against Trump in suit over Capitol cop's death