Judge in Troconis trial issues warning, delays contempt hearing over sealed custody report

The 23rd day in Michelle Troconis’ trial continued Friday with discussions about what people in the courtroom claim they have seen on Troconis’ computer screen during the trial.

State prosecutors said Thursday that they received a note raising concerns about what was visible on Troconis’ laptop from the courtroom gallery.

Assistant Supervisory State’s Attorney Michelle Manning said that one of Jennifer Farber Dulos’ close friends allegedly saw part of a court-sealed custody report on Troconis’ computer screen Thursday.

On Thursday morning, a guardian ad litem for the Dulos children testified about the custody battle Farber Dulos and her estranged husband Fotis Dulos were entangled in when Farber Dulos disappeared in 2019. The majority of a custody report from 2019 has been ordered sealed by the court.

Attorney: Custody battle was having ‘adverse effect’ on Dulos’ relationship with Troconis

Troconis, who is charged with allegedly conspiring with Dulos to kill Farber Dulos and helping to cover up his crimes, was barred from visiting with the Dulos children at that time.

Judge Kevin A. Randolph said Thursday that the court would take up the issue of whether or not Troconis was viewing that report Friday morning and that it could potentially lead to a contempt hearing.

Randolph said that “if that custody report is being disseminated, and if it’s being disseminated essentially with the involvement of the defendant,” the court would have to take certain actions. “Because then it’s a violation of the court order and then there would have to be a contempt hearing.”

Manning called Troconis’ potential viewing of the report “a huge concern.”

“We can’t gloss over the serious nature of her having access to the report, of her displaying it for everyone to see,” she said Thursday afternoon.

Manning also said this was not the first time prosecutors have been worried about what’s been pulled up and visible on the defendant’s laptop as she sits beside her defense team.

“This is the second time we’ve had a concern,” Manning said.

Earlier in the trial, Troconis’ web browser was open to an article about how a judge found that forensic scientist Dr. Henry Lee fabricated evidence connected to a case that sent two Connecticut men to prison.

This article was visible from the gallery in the courtroom.

Manning said that prosecutors did not see the article pulled up on Troconis’ laptop but read about it in the news.

Manning said that article was pulled up during testimony from forensic science examiner Christine Roy, who testified as a witness for the state during the 15th day of Troconis’ trial.

Troconis’ defense attorney Audrey Felsen countered that the defense was not aware of any concerns and did not think that Troconis’ screen could be seen by the jury or the cameras in the courtroom.

Manning said that if she had been aware that there were concerns about what was on her client’s screen, “I would have taken steps to ensure that wouldn’t happen.”

She also said that, according to her knowledge, Troconis’ computer screen would not be captured by any cameras in the courtroom. Her screen is not visible to the jury, either.

Felsen said it was her understanding that any video recordings would not capture computer screens at the defense’s table.

She also said she did not understand how anyone seeing Troconis’ screen would know that she was viewing a sealed report. Felsen said she never shared the contents of the report with Troconis.

“As far as the report is concerned, I’m not sure how anybody in the audience would know the contents of a sealed report,” she said.

Manning told the court that a close friend of Farber Dulos’ saw some of the text of the report and recognized a name.

Testimony regarding the custody arrangement between Dulos and Farber Dulos has been limited to avoid any details about the Dulos’ five children being brought up in the trial.

The issue of Troconis’ screen was addressed after the jury was dismissed Thursday and court adjourned for the day shortly after.