Judge in Trump civil fraud trial received hundreds of threats, court filing says

The judge in former President Trump’s civil fraud trial has received hundreds of threats, a Wednesday court filing said.

“On a daily basis, the judge and his staff are being inundated with hundreds of harassing and threatening phone calls, voicemail messages, and emails,” Charles Hollon, a New York court officer-captain assigned to the Judicial Threats Assessment Unit, said in the filing. Hollon said the threats have required the unit to “constantly reassess and evaluate” the security protections to put in place “to ensure the safety of the judge and those around him.”

In the filing, an attorney in the Office of Court Administration argued that Trump’s request to stay the gag orders imposed on him during the civil fr​​aud trial should be denied. The attorney pointed to large amounts of “threatening, harassing, disparaging and antisemitic messages” received by the court’s chamber phone and the personal cell phone of a law clerk for Engoron warranting “the imposition of the limited gag orders imposed by the Court.”

The New York Appellate Division lifted the gag orders against Trump earlier this month, which stemmed from Trump’s attack on Truth Social against one of Engoron’s clerks calling her Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) “girlfriend” and sharing personally identifying information about her.

In the wake of the gag orders being temporarily lifted, Trump resumed his Truth Social attacks on Engoron and his clerk.

“Judge Arthur Engoron has just been overturned (stayed!) by the New York State Appellate Division (Appeals Court), for the 4th TIME (on the same case!),” Trump posted on his social media platform.

“His Ridiculous and Unconstitutional Gag Order, not allowing me to defend myself against him and his politically biased and out of control, Trump Hating Clerk, who is sinking him and his Court to new levels of LOW, is a disgrace,” Trump’s post continued.

