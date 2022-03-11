Judge: Trump delays on rape accuser's claims in 'bad faith'

FILE - E. Jean Carroll listen as she meets with reporters outside a courthouse in New York, on March 4, 2020. Former President Donald Trump’s legal moves aimed at delaying a rape accuser Carroll's defamation claims from reaching trial are in bad faith and, so far, succeeding, a judge said in a decision released Friday, March 11, 2022, as he rejected an attempt by Trump to countersue. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
LARRY NEUMEISTER
·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s legal moves aimed at delaying a rape accuser’s defamation claims from reaching trial are in bad faith and, so far, succeeding, a judge said in a decision released Friday as he rejected an attempt by Trump to countersue.

E. Jean Carroll's single claim of defamation “could have been tried and decided — one way or the other — long ago," U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said.

In a written ruling dated Thursday but publicly filed Friday, Kaplan cited delays caused by Trump's legal tactics as he rejected the former president's attempt to countersue Carroll under a law sometimes used to challenge defamation lawsuits that unfairly make claims.

A countersuit could have been filed 14 months ago, Kaplan wrote.

“The record convinces this Court that the defendant's litigation tactics, whatever their intent, have delayed the case to an extent that readily could have been far less," the judge wrote.

Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, responded to a message seeking comment with an email saying, “While we are disappointed with the Court’s decision today, we eagerly look forward to litigating this action and proving at trial that the plaintiff’s claims have absolutely no basis in law or in fact.”

Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer for Carroll, said of the judge's decision: “My client E. Jean Carroll and I could not agree more.”

Carroll, a longtime advice columnist for Elle magazine, wrote in a June 2019 book that Trump raped her in the mid-1990s in an upscale Manhattan department store. Trump denied it and questioned Carroll’s credibility and motivations.

Judge Kaplan wrote of litigation delays, saying Trump “attempted to evade” delivery of a copy of the lawsuit to his Manhattan residence or at the White House after it was originally filed in New York state court in November 2019. It was later moved to federal court.

Trump then used “frivolous” legal challenges to delay progress of the lawsuit, the judge wrote, including claiming that the state court lacked jurisdiction over him and that the lawsuit could not proceed until an appeal in another woman's lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct by Trump was resolved.

The lawsuit can’t go to trial until the appeals court clarifies whether the defendant is Trump or the U.S. government.

In August 2020, Trump reportedly instructed then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr to cause the United States to intervene and substitute itself as the defendant, the judge said. That challenge, continued by President Joe Biden's Justice Department, still awaits an appeals ruling.

“Taken together, these actions demonstrate that defendant's litigation tactics have had a dilatory effect and, indeed, strongly suggest that he is acting out of a strong desire to delay any opportunity plaintiff may have to present her case against him,” the judge said.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who allege sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.

The judge noted that Carroll is 78 years old and the only direct witness to the alleged rape besides Trump, saying “the relevance of these facts is obvious.”

“In the Court's view, characterization of defendant's previous and threatened future actions as dilatory, in bad faith or unduly prejudicial would be a bootless exercise. They are, in varying degrees, all three,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • US to ban Russian diamond and vodka imports

    Western allies also say they plan to revoke Russia’s status as an equal trade partner.

  • Stocks Fall as Risk Sentiment Wanes; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell for a second day in a row as risk sentiment deteriorated after Ukraine’s top diplomat said he didn’t see the progress in Russian-Ukrainian talks. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitIran Nuclear Talks Suspended as Window Closes on Ke

  • Judge denies Trump's effort to counter-sue E. Jean Carroll

    A federal judge on Friday denied former President Trump's effort to counter-sue E. Jean Carroll, the writer who accused him of raping her in the '90s and filed a defamation lawsuit after he unleashed personal attacks on her while in office.U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected Trump's retaliatory effort in a scathing 23-page decision in which he criticized the former president's "bad-faith" litigation tactics aimed at delaying the case."...

  • Biden defends timing on Russia sanctions

    President Biden has a message for members of Congress: the U.S. response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine will be in coordination with U.S. allies. Why it matters: Biden used the first part of his appearance before House Democrats on the last day of their retreat in Philadelphia Friday to defend his decisions on Russia — and the timing and scope of his actions. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: "Literally I spend

  • Smartmatic says it's continuing to press its defamation lawsuit against Sidney Powell after a judge dismissed the case

    Smartmatic filed a backup lawsuit against Sidney Powell in Washington, DC. The judge presiding over that case gave Dominion's lawsuit the green light.

  • A dozen convicted in multistate dog-fighting and cocaine ring that extended to Florida

    A dozen defendants have been convicted in a Georgia-based dog-fighting and cocaine trafficking network that extended to Florida and Alabama, authorities said Thursday.

  • Congress votes to renew landmark domestic violence law

    Congress has renewed a 1990s-era law that extends protections to victims of domestic and sexual violence, updating the landmark Violence Against Women Act nearly three years after it lapsed due to Republican opposition. It passed this week as part of a $1.5 trillion government funding package and capped years of work by members of the House and Senate. It is certain to win the signature of President Joe Biden, who worked on the law during his days in the Senate.

  • BlackRock Russia exposure down $17 billion since February, company data shows

    BlackRock Inc's total client exposure to Russia has declined to less than $1 billion from $18 billion a month ago, before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine led to Western sanctions and the closure of the Russian stock market, according to figures supplied by the asset manager on Friday. A spokesman for the New York asset manager said via e-mail that the impact on clients would "depend on their initial asset allocation and the timing of their allocations to or away from this market during the period". Morningstar data through Feb. 25 had shown BlackRock had around $5 billion in exposure to Russia, among many large U.S. asset managers with investments there.

  • Will Russia listen to Orthodox prayers for a ceasefire? | Terry Mattingly

    It's significant that leaders of many Orthodox churches with roots in Russian Orthodoxy have also condemned the invasion and urged a ceasefire.

  • Biden blames oil prices on Ukraine war, credits Democrats for improving economy

    President Joe Biden told House Democrats gathered here on Friday that 2022 “may be the most important off-year election in modern history,” gave his party

  • Judge: Legal filing by Durham team created a 'sideshow'

    A judge handling the case of a lawyer charged with lying to the FBI during its probe into 2016 Russian election interference is reminding attorneys that their legal filings are under a “microscope.”

  • Judge Slams Trump for Delay Tactics in Rape Defamation Case

    Joe RaedleFor nearly three years, former President Donald Trump has avoided facing journalist E. Jean Carroll in court on accusations that he raped her then defamed her when he claimed “she’s not my type" and said she was lying. A federal judge has finally had enough.In a court order Friday, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan berated Trump’s “bad faith” delay tactics and shot down his latest maneuver: an attempt to use New York’s recently expanded free speech legal protections.“[Carroll’s] only

  • Trump news – live: Ex-president’s attempt to sue rape accuser E Jean Carroll thrown out

    Follow latest updates here

  • Tucker Carlson comments could hurt Fox News in election defamation lawsuit, judge says

    Fox News star Tucker Carlson's comments could cement voting machine company Smartmatic's defamation lawsuit against the network, a judge said this week.Why it matters: Carlson had denounced conspiracy theories perpetuated by Sidney Powell, who accused Smartmatic of rigging the 2020 election, on his show even though other Fox News hosts aired those claims. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Smartmatic brought the suit against Fox News, its hosts Jeanine Pir

  • Stephen Miller Is Still on His Parents’ Cell Phone Plan, Jan. 6 Lawsuit Reveals

    The former Trump adviser acknowledged that the phone records the Jan. 6 committee is seeking are tied to a T-Mobile family plan

  • Should you get Apple's new iPhone SE?

    Apple has debuted a new iPhone SE with the company's latest smartphone processor and improved camera for $429. Should you get it?

  • Jussie Smollett Sentenced to 5 Months in Jail for Lying to Cops About 2019 Chicago Attack

    Smollett was sentenced in Chicago late Thursday as the judge called out his "hypocrisy" and "extreme" level of premeditation

  • Trump Fundraises For New Jet After Emergency Landing

    The former president is fundraising for a "Trump Force One" jet, his PAC said in an email.

  • White House briefed TikTok influencers on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    The White House has briefed TikTok creators on Russia's invasion of Ukraine to both combat misinformation and guide the conversation.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan Roasted Over Toadying Trump Message On Twitter

    Critics turned the Ohio lawmaker's one-word tweet into a new game.