Judge: Trump knew vote fraud claims in legal docs were false

FILE - Chapman School of Law professor John Eastman testifies during a House Justice subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 16, 2017. A federal judge says that former President Donald Trump signed legal documents after the 2020 election that included voter fraud claims he knew were inaccurate. U.S. District Court Judge David Carter has written in an 18-page opinion that emails between Trump and his adviser John Eastman show efforts to submit false claims in federal court for the purpose of delaying the counting of the vote on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
9
FARNOUSH AMIRI
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump signed legal documents challenging the results of the 2020 election that included voter fraud claims he knew to be false, a federal judge said in a ruling Wednesday.

U.S. District Court Judge David Carter in an 18-page opinion ordered that four emails between Trump and attorney John Eastman be given to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He said the emails cannot be withheld because they include evidence of potential crimes.

Though the judge’s conclusion has no practical bearing on a separate Justice Department investigation into efforts to overturn the election, any evidence that Trump signed documents he knew to be false could at minimum be a notable data point for criminal prosecutors trying to sort out culpability for far-ranging efforts to undo the results.

The judge specifically cited claims from Trump's attorneys that Fulton County in Georgia had improperly counted more than 10,000 votes of dead people, felons and unregistered voters. Those false allegations were part of a filing that Trump's legal team made in Georgia state court on Dec. 4, 2021.

Later that month, Eastman warned in a message that Trump had been made aware that “some of the allegations (and evidence proffered by the experts)" in that Georgia filing "has been inaccurate.”

Yet even after the message from Eastman, Trump and his team filed another legal complaint that had “the same inaccurate numbers," the judge wrote. Trump under oath verified the complaint was true to the best of his knowledge.

"The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," Carter wrote. He said the emails are “sufficiently related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

Representatives for Trump and Eastman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The ruling is the latest development in a monthslong legal battle between Eastman — a conservative lawyer and lead architect of Trump's last-ditch efforts to stay in office — and congressional investigators.

Eastman has been trying to withhold documents from the committee on the basis of attorney-client privilege claims. The committee has argued that there is a legal exception allowing the disclosure of communications regarding ongoing or future crimes. And Carter has mostly agreed, ordering the release of hundreds of emails to the House committee since the spring.

In a stunning ruling in March, the judge had asserted that it is “more likely than not” that Trump committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

Carter in his ruling Wednesday said the messages he has reviewed from Eastman and other attorneys show that the “primary goal” for some of their litigation was delaying or disrupting the certification of President Joe Biden's election win.

The totality of the evidence makes clear that "Trump filed certain lawsuits not to obtain legal relief, but to disrupt or delay the January 6 congressional proceedings through the courts,” the judge wrote.

The emails from Eastman are part of the House committee's investigation into a multi-part plan by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election and the ensuing violence at the Capitol.

The judge ordered Eastman to give the documents to the committee by the afternoon of Oct. 28.

__

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed in Washington.

Recommended Stories

  • Court Orders John Eastman To Give Jan. 6 Committee More Emails

    The former attorney to Donald Trump has already provided House investigators with a trove of communications related to last year's historic attack.

  • Trump deposed in defamation suit filed by E. Jean Carroll

    The former president has said her rape allegation is “a hoax and a lie.”

  • Emails show Trump knowingly pressed false voter fraud claims, judge says

    (Reuters) -A California federal judge on Wednesday said then-U.S. President Donald Trump had signed a sworn statement asserting that voter fraud numbers included in a 2020 election lawsuit were accurate, despite being told the numbers were not correct. U.S. District Judge David Carter made the disclosure in ordering lawyer John Eastman to provide more emails to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump's supporters. Eastman was one of Trump's attorneys when the former president and his allies challenged his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

  • Donald Trump Made Legal Claims of Election Fraud He Knew Were False, Judge Says

    A federal judge said former President Donald Trump knowingly made false claims of election fraud in court, in a ruling that requires former Trump attorney John Eastman to turn over certain communications to the House Jan. 6 committee.

  • Taxpayers group asks Supreme Court to block Biden's student debt relief program

    A Wisconsin taxpayers' rights group asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to block President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program.

  • In AG bid, Kobach wants to rid Kansas of ballot drop boxes

    Kris Kobach, the Kansas Republican who helped lead Donald Trump's short-lived presidential voter fraud commission, wants to rid his state of ballot drop boxes and says as he runs for attorney general that discounting talk of fraud is “ignoring reality.” The expanded use of drop boxes for mailed ballots in 2020 didn’t lead to any widespread problems, according to an Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. that revealed no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results.

  • How Did Kanye Get Here? A Short History of Provocation and Extreme Rhetoric

    The rapper’s far-right and antisemitic tirades are part of a long and troubling pattern

  • Everything to know to apply for student loan forgiveness

    President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. announced in August, will cancel up to $20,000 in debt per borrower. Borrowers who apply before mid-November should see forgiveness before Jan. 1, when payments on loans are scheduled to restart after a pause during the pandemic. WHO QUALIFIES FOR STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS?

  • RBS ex-banker takes whistleblower award fight to U.S. Supreme Court

    A former Royal Bank of Scotland managing director is taking to the U.S. Supreme Court his bid to collect a whistleblower award of at least $490 million from the U.S. government for reporting what he called unlawful conduct related to mortgage-backed securities. Victor Hong on Monday appealed a lower court's ruling that found him ineligible for a whistleblower award under a 2010 federal law because the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) passed along information he provided in 2014 to the Justice Department rather than bringing its own action against RBS, now called NatWest Group PLC.

  • Judge finds Trump likely to have conspired to defraud US with false election claims

    Judge David Carter said four emails from Trump attorney John Eastman must be disclosed under the crime-fraud exception to the attorney-client privilege

  • Special master asks Trump team for ‘the beef’ behind privilege claims

    The special master appointed to review the documents former President Trump stored at his Florida home expressed hesitation during a Tuesday conference that they should be shielded from Justice Department investigators. Judge Raymond Dearie asked attorneys for Trump to offer up more details about why an initial batch of documents already set aside by the…

  • DeSantis' election crimes arrests confuse some suspects

    Newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong. The recordings, made by local police and obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, were published after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in August announced charges against the suspects as the first major public move of his controversial election police unit. DeSantis said the people targeted had been convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore were not eligible to vote under a 2018 constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons.

  • Trump deposed in writer's defamation suit over rape claim

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Donald Trump was deposed on Wednesday in a defamation lawsuit brought in New York by writer E. Jean Carroll after the former U.S. president denied having raped her, a spokesperson for Carroll said in a statement. "We're pleased that on behalf of our client, E. Jean Carroll, we were able to take Donald Trump's deposition today," the spokesperson said, declining to provide further details. Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, sued Trump in Manhattan federal court in November 2019, five months after he denied raping her in the mid-1990s.

  • Is It Better to Do Cardio Before or After Weights?

    Combining cardio with strength training? Depending on your goals, you'll want to decide whether you do cardio before or after lifting weights.

  • Former Tampa-area felons arrested for voter fraud

    Three people were arrested in the Tampa area for voter fraud. All are felons and ineligible to vote.

  • Midseason report: USC Trojans’ defense is flawed, but it has the leaders for Pac-12 Defensive MVP

    Tuli Tuipulotu and Eric Gentry both struggled against Utah, but through 7 games, they're still at the top of the list when considering a #Pac12 defensive MVP.

  • Instructor teaches about Filipino culture through martial arts

    An Anne Arundel County man is teaching people about Filipino culture every day through martial arts.

  • USC football notebook: Trojans get great news on health status of Jordan Addison and Eric Gentry

    There are lots of details to share with you as #USC starts its week of rest before the home stretch.

  • Arsenal report: Gunners ready to strengthen two positions in January

    Arsenal are prepared to enter the January transfer market for a midfielder and a winger, if the right players are available.

  • 2022 Election: Katie Hobbs answers questions during Phoenix PBS station interview amid debate debacle

    Following weeks of controversy over her decision not to take part in a debate against Republican Party gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs took part in a one-on-one interview with KAET-TV host Ted Simons ahead of the midterm elections. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.