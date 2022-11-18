Judge turns away Psaki's effort to quash subpoena

636
MATTHEW BARAKAT
·2 min read

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media.

Psaki filed a motion in federal court in Alexandria seeking to quash the subpoena, saying that she had no relevant information to provide and that a deposition would place an undue burden on her. The Justice Department supported her efforts to quash.

U.S. Magistrate Ivan Davis said during a hearing Friday that he was unimpressed with Psaki's arguments. But he did not reject her request outright. Instead, he transferred the case back to Louisiana, where the lawsuit was filed.

The Louisiana judge has already ordered that Psaki and other government officials can be deposed. That order is being appealed.

Psaki was allowed to file a separate opposition in Virginia because she lives in the state and would be deposed there.

Davis, though, said it makes no sense for him to wade into the questions of whether Psaki's testimony is relevant when the judge in Louisiana is more familiar with the case.

He also said Psaki failed to show how sitting for a deposition in her home state would be an undue burden. In fact, he said that if Psaki has little information to contribute, as she alleges, it shouldn't be much of a burden at all.

“How much time does it take to prepare a witness for deposition when she doesn't really have anything to say?” Davis asked.

Justice Department lawyer Indraneel Sur indicated he would appeal Davis' ruling to a district judge in Alexandria and asked the judge to stay his ruling to provide time to do so, but Davis declined.

The lawsuit filed by the attorney general in Missouri and Alexandria accuses President Joe Biden, former federal health official Anthony Fauci and others of conspiring with social media companies to restrict free speech by censoring conservative opinions about the COVID-19 response and other issues.

Missouri and Louisiana say they want more information about statements Psaki made during news conferences in which she urged social media platforms to do a better job of blocking disinformation on their sites. In one briefing, for instance, she said the administration was flagging problematic posts to social media companies.

“We engage with (social media companies) regularly and they certainly understand what our asks are,” she said.

Missouri and Louisiana say they want to know from Psaki who within the administration was engaging with social media companies and what they were asking.

Psaki's lawyers say the states have already obtained the bulk of what they need from emails and other materials that have already been provided to them.

Eleven lawyers attended Friday's hearing; Psaki did not.

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street finally has the leverage it's been wanting over Big Tech

    When tech was booming, CEOs called the shots. As the markets turn, Wall Street increasingly has a say in how the tech companies are run.

  • Student loans: Advocates cheer new guidance for debt bankruptcy discharges

    The new process should relieve some of the burden placed on borrowers to prove they are suffering a severe enough hardship.

  • Georgia asks court to immediately reinstate abortion ban

    Georgia officials asked a court on Friday to immediately block a judge's ruling striking down the state's abortion ban. The ruling allowed the procedure to again be performed beyond about six weeks of pregnancy. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's decision earlier this week was “remarkable” and relied on a “wholly unsupported theory that has no basis in law, precedent, or common sense,” the state attorney general's office said in court documents filed with the Georgia Supreme Court. Such an order would restore the state's ban on abortion, which started roughly six weeks into pregnancy.

  • GOP’s Hawley Wants Democrats’ Emails as FTX Collapse Turns Political

    (Bloomberg) -- The collapse of the crypto empire founded by political mega-donor Sam Bankman-Fried is being transformed into a new political battlefront as Republicans highlight links between Democrats and their one-time benefactor.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudCOP27 Poised for Deal After Breakthrough on Climate PaymentsMusk Says Trump Will Be Reinstated on Twitter After Poll WinMusk’

  • West Texas earthquake causes damage hundreds of miles away

    A strong earthquake that struck a remote area of the West Texas desert caused damage in San Antonio, hundreds of miles from the epicenter, officials said. University Health said Thursday that its Robert B. Green historical building was deemed unsafe because of damage sustained from the quake, which hit Wednesday in a remote area near the New Mexico border. The historical building is more than 100 years old and has been closed off for safety reasons, University Health said.

  • Kobach vows to sue Biden, while we get gouged on gas for the next 10 years | Opinion

    Advice to Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach: If you want a fight, fight for justice for Kansas utility consumers.

  • Loyal ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg is done testifying at Trump Org tax-fraud trial that Trump calls 'VERY UNFAIR!'

    Trump "truthed" Friday that the prosecution case in the Trump Org tax-fraud trial "has fallen apart." Actually, the DA had perhaps its best day yet.

  • Pacers hold off Magic 114-113 to open 2-game set in Indy

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Aaron Nesmith made two free throws with 9.6 seconds left and the Indiana Pacers came up with a final defensive stop to beat the Orlando Magic 114-113 on Saturday night to open a two-game set. ''It's gritty, it's who we're trying to be,'' Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. In the last seconds, the Magic's Franz Wagner drove to the basket, but his layup attempt was long off the backboard and Mo Bamba was unable to tip in the rebound.

  • Democrats look to make inroads with rural voters after glimmers of hope in 2022

    Democrats are looking expand their outreach to rural voters over the next election cycle, broadening a strategy they say played a pivotal role in helping them win several key races in 2022. Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s (D) campaign credits his work appealing to rural voters, in part, for becoming the first Pennsylvania candidate to win…

  • RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel appears to have enough votes for re-election, amid rumors of challengers

    Amid reports that Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., has his eyes set on the Republican National Committee chair position, about 100 committee members have already endorsed current chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for re-election.

  • AG Garland puts special prosecutor in charge of Trump-related investigations

    Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday that he is putting a special counsel in charge of multiple ongoing Justice Department investigations involving former President Donald Trump.

  • White House press secretary explains decision to request immunity for crown prince in killing of Khashoggi

    Karine Jean-Pierre explained the State Department's decision to request immunity for Mohammed bin Salman over his alleged role in killing Jamal Khashoggi.

  • Bots helped drive Taylor Swift ticket fiasco, Ticketmaster’s largest shareholder says

    Fourteen million people were competing for presale tickets to the singer’s Eras tour, he said.

  • Jon Stewart Asks: Has America’s Actions Led to an ‘Unstable’ World and ‘Inflamed Populism’? (Video)

    “Have we, in some ways, created some of the instability that has allowed these more illiberal and authoritarian regimes more space to operate?” the comedian wonders

  • EXPLAINER: Why are states having lethal injection problems?

    A scheduled execution in Alabama that was called off Thursday after prison officials couldn't find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs into is the latest in a long history of problems with lethal injections since Texas became the first state to use the execution method in 1982, including delays in finding usable veins. Here's a look at some of the issues states across the country are facing when it comes to lethal injections. Alabama's lethal injection protocol calls for two intravenous lines to be connected, with the second line to be used in case of a problem with the first.

  • VP Harris, China's Xi meet to 'keep lines of communication open'

    Chinese President Xi Jinping met briefly with Vice President Kamala Harris in Bangkok as both nations look to 'keep lines of communication open.'

  • Saudi prince's new title key to dodging lawsuit over killing

    It raised eyebrows six weeks ago when Saudi Arabia’s aged king, Salman, named his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as prime minister. King Salman had to declare a temporary exception to loan out the title, and at the same time made clear he retains key duties. A judge will now decide whether Prince Mohammed has immunity.

  • Woman fires shots at MPD officer in Whitehaven

    A woman was arrested after firing shots at a police officer.

  • Accused Albany bishop asks to be removed from priesthood

    The retired bishop of Albany, New York, who has admitted to covering up for predator priests and has himself been accused of sexual abuse, has asked Pope Francis to remove him from the priesthood. Emeritus Bishop Howard Hubbard, 84, announced the decision in a statement Friday, the day the United Nations designated as the World Day for the Prevention of, and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence. Hubbard said he wanted to be laicized, or returned to the lay state, because he could no longer function as a priest, given U.S. church policy that bars accused priests from ministry.

  • Lexus applies to trademark UX 300h in U.S., Europe, and Australia

    The Lexus UX is entering its fourth model year in 2023 and is due for a heavy refresh. Patent offices around the globe offer a clue.