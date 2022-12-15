Judge turns down Wallace request for attorney

Dec. 15—A judge has turned down a request to appoint an attorney to former constable Michael "Wally" Wallace to help Wallace file a motion to set aside his conviction.

Wallace requested to be appointed counsel who could file a "2255" motion in his case. Wallace stated in his request that he is indigent and cannot afford to hire an attorney himself.

A "2255" motion is where a federal prisoner asks the court to set aside their conviction and/or sentence because they believe the conviction violates the U.S. Constitution or other U.S. laws.

Prisioners are allowed to file this motion themselves. However, Wallace stated in his request that law library resources in his prison are restricted, and there are only three computers for prisoners to work on.

However, U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier responded that Wallace's claim to have limited access to law resources is not sufficient reason to appoint him a lawyer. He also noted that Wallace has several months left to file such a "2255" motion before his deadline.

Wier also said that, while all legal matters have an "inherent level of complexity," Wallace didn't give any reason to support the claim that his case has enough merit to submit a request for his sentence to be set aside.

In October 2021, Wallace sentenced to 140 months (11 years, 8 months) in prison after a jury found him guilty of Conspiracy Against Civil Rights and Possession with Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine).

According to federal guidelines, a convicted felon must serve at least 85% of that sentence.

The jury concluded there was enough evidence to prove that Wallace had been in possession of meth that he planted on suspects in an attempt to cause them to have higher court penalties levied against them.

Wallace filed with in the U.S. Court of Appeals Sixth Circuit, which denied Wallace's appeal in October of this year.

Part of the reason for the denial was that Judge Sutton noted that Wallace "now claims that rather than 'planting' drugs during the [traffic] stop, he merely 'pretended to find' drugs.' Because the drugs never left his possession, he says no 'distribution' occurred."

Wallace served several terms as Pulaski County's 5th District Constable before his March 2020 arrest by the FBI.