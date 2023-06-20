Judge to unseal identities of 3 people who backed Santos' $500K bond

A federal judge in Central Islip, New York has agreed to unseal the court records showing the identities of the people who helped Rep. George Santos, Republican of New York, make bond in his federal criminal case.

The court's opinion says the "the aforementioned documents shall be kept under seal until Thursday June 22 at 12 p.m., during which time defendant may move to modify the conditions of his release, should the suretors seek to withdraw from serving as suretors."

Santos was released on May 10 on a $500,000 bond, after he was indicted on 13 federal criminal counts, including fraud.

He has sought to keep confidential the identities of the three people who helped him make the bond for his release. In court filings, his defense attorney has argued the individuals could face threats if their names were publicly revealed.

This, Santos said, could force him into pre-trial detention or impose upon him onerous release conditions.

A media consortium filed a motion seeking the unsealing of the records.

CBS News has learned the House Ethics Committee is also seeking to learn the identities of the people who helped Santos make bond, as the panel investigates any possible violation of the House Gift Rule.

