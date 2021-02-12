Judge to unseal records that could show how deputies’ actions led to NC inmate’s death

Judge to unseal records that could show how deputies’ actions led to NC inmate’s death

Danielle Battaglia

A Forsyth County judge is expected to unseal public records that could shed additional light on the actions of deputies in Winston-Salem that led to an inmate’s death.

Last summer, The News & Observer requested public records from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services regarding the death of 56-year-old John Neville.

But prosecutors with the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office asked a judge to seal the records without notifying The N&O or its attorney, Mike Tadych.

On Jan. 29, the judge granted prosecutors’ requests, leading to more secrecy in a case in which law enforcement is accused of killing an inmate.

Five deputies and a nurse face involuntary manslaughter charges in Neville’s death on Dec. 4, 2019, three days after being held down by deputies in the Forsyth County jail. Deputies had placed Neville on his stomach with his arms in handcuffs and his legs raised to his wrists.

Prone position, as it is commonly known, is a controversial holding maneuver because it’s known for leading to suffocation and death. An autopsy report states that being held in that position led to positional and compressional asphyxiation, causing a brain injury after his heart stopped.

The News & Observer formed a coalition with eight other media outlets to file a motion to dismiss the judge’s order. He heard arguments from both prosecutors and the coalition Monday.

“After an exhaustive review of all relevant case law, statutory authority and legislative history, I conclude that existing law requires the Temporary Protective Order be dissolved, and the Coalition’s Motion to Dismiss be allowed,” wrote Judge David Hall.

Hall has not yet signed the order dissolving the seal on the records but said he plans to by midday Friday.

The district attorney’s office said it would appeal his findings.

The hearing

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill told Hall during Monday’s hearing that he asked for the records to be sealed because he had an “ethical obligation” to protect the criminal case and the defendants’ rights to a fair trial. He said that could be compromised if information got out to the public.

Assistant District Attorney Elisabeth Dresel said the files included, among other things, a 723-page State Bureau of Investigation report regarding Neville’s death. Hall said it was that report that caused him to seal the records.

Normally, reports on SBI investigations are not public record.

News & Observer attorney Mike Tadych said a 1992 court ruling makes the report public in these circumstances. Tadych said The News & Observer v. Poole set a precedent for what happens once the SBI gives its report to a third party.

“By virtue, when the SBI handed the report over to DHHS it became a public record,” Tadych said.

Hall said he was surprised and that he had never seen the Poole case before.

“This may be public record,” Hall said while reviewing the case file. At that, attorney David Freedman, who represents one of the charged deputies, shook his head.

O’Neill questioned Hall that if it was a public record, what would compel investigators and DHHS to work hand-in-hand?

“That is an excellent public policy question,” Hall replied. He then said he needed a few days to review the Poole case before making his decision.

Death investigation records

Lawmakers attempted over the summer to change public policy regarding death investigation records in DHHS custody.

In late June, just 10 days after The News & Observer first requested Neville’s records from DHHS, the Senate passed a bill in the middle of the night that declared DHHS’ death investigation records to no longer be public.

Senate Bill 168, first filed in 2019, changed several times through the course of its existence. The bill’s contents were gutted and replaced two days before it passed to include that clause.

After a public outcry, Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the bill. His veto meant that DHHS’s death investigation records remain public, The N&O argues.

