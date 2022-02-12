Judge unseals Ramsey County warrants connected to homicide case that preceded Amir Locke's police killing

Feb. 12—Search warrants filed in Ramsey County related to the investigation of the killing of Otis Elder were made public Friday.

Elder, 38, was shot around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 10 during a robbery or attempted robbery in the 500 block of North Prior Avenue in St. Paul. Drugs and money were found in Elder's SUV, according to court documents. Mekhi Camden Speed, 17, of Minneapolis, is alleged to be the shooter and has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Speed was the subject of a Feb. 2 search warrant served in Minneapolis that resulted in the death of Speed's cousin Amir Locke, 22, when he was shot by a Minneapolis police officer in a downtown apartment.

Ramsey County District Judge Timothy Mulrooney ordered the four Feb. 8 search warrant applications that were under seal and all other warrants related to the arrest of Speed to be made public.

In order to determine Speed's location at the time of Elder's killing, the warrants sought:

— AT&T cellular tower dump for calls made between 9:25 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Jan. 10.

— Sprint cellular tower dump for calls made between 9:25 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Jan. 10

— T-Mobile cellular tower dump for calls made between 9:25 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Jan. 10

— All data on a Alcatel cellphone stored between Nov. 27 and Feb. 7.

— All data on an Apple iPhone stored between Nov. 27 and Feb. 7.

— Speed's Facebook account in order to access GPS data on posts

— Speed's DNA

On Thursday, a Hennepin County judge lifted the seal on several search warrant applications related to apartments in the Bolero Flats apartments in downtown Minneapolis.

Locke was in one of the apartments on Feb. 2 when a SWAT team entered via a no-knock warrant. Police body camera video showed that just before he was shot, Locke, who was not a suspect, stirred on a sofa and emerged from under a blanket with a handgun that his family said he legally owned.

Speed was not present. He was arrested Feb. 7 in Winona, Minn. The Ramsey County attorney's office intends to prosecute him as an adult.