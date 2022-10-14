Judge uphold first-degree murder charge against Santa Fe road rage suspect

Oct. 14—The state has probable cause to prosecute a man accused of killing another motorist during a road rage incident for first-degree murder, a judge has ruled.

Eleazar Flores-Torres' lawyer argued during a preliminary hearing Thursday the charge should be downgraded because his client had no deliberate intent to kill Joaquin Martin — whom he's accused of running over three times at Rufina Street and Richards Avenue last fall — something usually required as an element of first-degree murder.

"Mr. Flores-Torres did not get up that day with an intent to hurt anyone or kill anyone," attorney John Huntley said, "not even when he did the U-turn, not even when he's being yelled at.

"At most what we have here ... is a rash, unconsidered act," Huntley argued, noting witness testimony conflicted on how many times Flores-Torres had driven over Martin's body after the two became embroiled in a conflict which police have reported began after Flores-Torres made a U-turn in front of Martin and another driver.

"In my experience that's quite an overcharge really, no offense to anybody," Huntley said. "This is not first-degree murder."

State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington rejected Huntley's argument, saying Flores-Torres, 48, had "ample time to deliberate" and was "making decisions during the entire process," from the time the two men first exchanged words, to when he allegedly drove over Martin, 32, then reversed over his body and drove over it again.

"It was not a single event," the judge said. "What is clear is that all the injures Mr. Martin sustained are a result of Mr. Flores-Torres driving over him with a Jeep Grand Cherokee, there is no question about that."

Ellington also rejected Huntley's motion that a charge of leaving the the scene of an accident involving great bodily harm or death should be dismissed after Huntley argued his client had only driven away because he is an undocumented immigrant and wanted to protect his wife and 1-year-old baby who were in the car with him.

The judge did grant Huntley's motion asking a charge of child abuse initially levied against Flores-Torres be dismissed, agreeing with the defense attorney's argument that the state had presented no evidence during the preliminary hearing — held Wednesday and Thursday — that Flores-Torres knew Martin's 10-year-old son was watching from their Cadillac as his father was killed.

The purpose of the hearing was to determine whether prosecutors had probable cause to move forward with five charges against Flores-Torres in the case.

The judge found probable cause for four of the charges — first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of and failure to render aid in an accident involving great bodily harm or death — and dismissed only the child abuse charge.

Huntley declined to comment following the hearing. The District Attorney's Office also declined to comment.

Ellington said Thursday the case will now "go back into the hopper" and be assigned at random to be heard by one of the judges in the First Judicial District.