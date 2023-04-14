Judge upholds bond for scientist charged with lewd, lascivious, sexual battery

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY − A microbiologist who made several appearances on a popular wilderness YouTube channel and operates a research-based Instagram account, was ordered by a judge earlier this week to stay off social media and away from children under 16, unless supervised.

An investigation into statements from a teen and his mother on Nov. 7 led to charges against Hunter Hines, 33, of lewd and lascivious battery, sexual battery on a child over 12 and under 16 and traveling to meet a minor for a criminal act.

The judge on Thursday upheld a $300,000 bond Hines sought to reduce, but said he could leave the county once it was met, and he could use the internet "for work purposes" with the knowledge he was subject to potential search or evidence seizure at any time, according to court records.

Hines, of Indian River County, was arrested April 1 on a warrant with charges arising from what was reported in an affidavit as coerced sexual activity with a 14-year-old with an autism spectrum disorder who reported the encounter to a crisis prevention hotline Nov. 7.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office Forensic Services building located within the compound at 4055 41st Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960 where the agency's crime scene investigators conduct DNA testing and forensic evidence investigations.

Based on statements in the report, detectives were told Hines and the teen communicated by phone and Hines was told the age of the child before he traveled to Gifford where he ultimately drove him to a destination for what was described as a “forced” encounter. The affidavit reports the teen told detectives he was photographed by Hines and dropped off near his home.

Following interviews with the teen and his mother, detectives began gathering information including DNA and cell phone evidence along with traffic surveillance images through the agency’s automated license plate reader system.

Detectives delivered a DNA search warrant to Hines at his North Tropic Lane condo off Sixth Avenue and, according to case records, DNA analysis results were returned March 28 showing “strong support” for a match to samples taken from the teen on Nov. 7. Hines was arrested in a traffic stop on the warrant charges April 1.

Rapid DNA profiling machines in the Indian River County Sheriff's Office crime scene lab are typically used to generate profiles based on blood and saliva samples taken from cheek, or buccal, swabs, according to IRCSO forensic investigators.

Until at least April 5, Hunter Hines was listed among alumni on the Florida Atlantic University Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute microbiology team. The university has since removed his photo and biography from its website.

A spokesperson with the university did not respond to a request for comment.

From 2017 until at least Nov. 18, 2022, Hines operated an educational Instagram account called MicrobialEcology with 141,000 followers and promoting his laboratory work at the university.

According to online professional profiles, he is currently listed as a senior researcher at Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute studying microbial ecology and marine microbiology since 2016.

Hines has been featured in several videos with YouTube personality Coyote Peterson on his Brave Wilderness channel with reportedly over 20 million subscribers. In the most popular video reportedly viewed more than 16 million times, he was featured as a “microbial ecologist” comparing snake venom in a lab setting.

Hines' attorney Daniel Aaronson did not respond to a request for comment, but in a court filing Monday he stated "Mr. Hines has a PhD in microbial ecology examining the biogeography phylogeny and dispersal of ciliats in Florida," saying his work is "unpaid or minimal pay at best" and concludes, "other than this case, which he highly disputes, Mr. Hines has never been in trouble with the law and has dedicated his life doing good."

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Bond upheld for scientist popular on YouTube charged with battery