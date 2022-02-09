Judge upholds charges for driver accused of causing fatal Longmont crash, but reinstates bond

Feb. 9—A judge ruled Tuesday that there is enough evidence for the charges against a man accused of causing a fatal crash after fleeing a Longmont police stop to move to district court, but ruled there was not enough evidence to deny him bond.

James Michael Kramer, 37, is charged with first-degree murder — extreme indifference in the death of 93-year-old Joe Gold on Oct. 28 in Longmont.

Kramer is also charged with vehicular eluding resulting in death, vehicular eluding causing injury, vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, driving under restraint, driving through a red light, two counts of third-degree assault and four counts of violation of bond.

Prosecutors on Tuesday dismissed two bond violation charges.

Kramer is also charged with six habitual criminal sentence enhancers.

At a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Boulder District Judge Norma Sierra ruled there was enough evidence for the felony counts to move forward to district court, as a preliminary hearing only requires prosecutors prove there was reasonable cause the offenses were committed.

But since Kramer is charged with first-degree murder, a Class 1 felony, Tuesday's hearing was also to determine if the "proof was evident or the presumption great" in order to continue holding Kramer without bond, a ruling that requires a higher standard of proof.

Under Colorado law, a person commits first-degree murder — extreme indifference if "under circumstances evidencing an attitude of universal malice manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life generally, he knowingly engages in conduct which creates a grave risk of death to a person, or persons, other than himself, and thereby causes the death of another."

Based on the preliminary evidence presented at the hearing, Sierra ruled that while the crash was "an extremely reckless occurrence," she did not feel the evidence presented met the standard to continue to hold Kramer without bond.

"The question is whether (the crash) rises to the level that the court can find whether it presents extreme indifference to the value of human life," Sierra said. "Based on additional evidence and consideration of the elements of 'knowingly,' the court cannot find that at this point the proof is evident or the presumption is great."

Sierra set bond at $250,000 cash, surety or property over the objection of prosecutors, who asked for a $500,000 bond because of Kramer's history of failing to comply with bond conditions.

"He is an extreme danger to the community and Boulder County," Deputy District Attorney Myra Gottl said.

Kramer is set for an arraignment on March 18, at which time he could enter into a plea deal or have his case set for trial.

'It didn't look like he let off the throttle'

Three Longmont police officers testified Tuesday.

The first, Officer Daniel Kilian, testified that he drove a detective in an unmarked pickup truck to a mobile home park at 10 Ninth Ave. around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 28 so the detective could take photos for a pending search warrant unrelated to Kramer.

Kilian said while they were pulling up to the park, the detective noticed a Toyota Tacoma in the park, and ran the license plates due to a recent rash of Tacoma thefts in the city.

The plates came back to a stolen truck, and Kilian said he asked for two marked patrol vehicles to come to the scene. The driver of the truck, later identified by police as Kramer, was walking outside of the vehicle when the two marked cars arrived.

One of the officers got out with his weapon drawn and pointed at the ground and told Kramer to show his hands, at which point the officer said Kramer made eye contact with him and got back into the truck and drove away from the scene on Ninth Avenue.

Kilian said he and both marked vehicles turned on their lights and briefly pursued the truck, but called off the chase due to the amount of traffic in the area.

"This person didn't stop for two clearly marked officers," Kilian said.

Kilian said that he drove in the same direction as the truck with the hope of later catching up to it, then he came across a wreck at Ninth Avenue and Pace Street, about a mile east of the initial attempted stop.

"There was an explosion of cars," Kilian said.

Police said Kramer drove through a red light at about 60 mph, colliding with Gold's 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe that was traveling southbound at the intersection.

Gold was declared dead at the scene. A passenger in Kramer's truck and two people in a third vehicle were also injured.

Longmont police Detective Stephen Desmond said he went to the hospital to talk to Kramer.

Desmond said Kramer admitted to doing methamphetamine and heroin the day before the crash and heroin the day of the crash. Desmond said that Kramer's blood draw results had not come in as of Tuesday.

Desmond testified that Kramer cried and became emotional upon hearing that Gold died in the crash, and said he did not know the truck he was driving was stolen.

"He didn't believe it was stolen because his friend had given it to him, and given him the key," Desmond said.

In addition, Desmond said Kramer insisted he did not realize the people chasing him were police, and just remembered someone pulling a gun on him.

"He never remembered seeing lights or sirens, and didn't believe it was officers," Desmond said.

As for the crash, Desmond said Kramer told him he tried to brake, but that one of his shoes got caught under the brake pedal. Police did find and arrest Kramer without one of his shoes, and a shoe was later found in the driver's side of the vehicle.

But Longmont police Detective Esteban Lopez said electronic data from the truck Kramer was driving showed that in the five seconds prior to the crash, Kramer was able to slow down from about 60 mph to about 50 mph before hitting the accelerator and getting back up to about 60 mph when the collision happened.

"It didn't look like he let off the throttle," Lopez said.

The speed limit in the area where Kramer initially fled police is 35 mph, and 40 mph where the crash occurred. In addition, several witnesses described Kramer as driving erratically and swerving around cars, with one officer telling dispatchers he was "driving like an idiot."

'This is clearly not universal malice'

Defense attorney April Coleman argued that Kramer's remorse upon hearing of Gold's death and his assertion he didn't realize he was being pursued by cops went against the theory that Kramer's actions rose to the level of murder.

"This is clearly not universal malice, this is not extreme indifference," Coleman said. "What happens in this case at most is vehicular homicide, which is not a murder case. All of the testimony shows that Mr. Kramer did now know that he was fleeing from the police and that he attempted to stop and attempted to avoid the crash."

Coleman also argued that if Longmont police called off the pursuit, they could not file vehicular eluding charges.

"If the cops were not pursuing Mr. Kramer, he can't elude them," Coleman said. "They can't have it both ways."

But Gottl said police did initially pursue Kramer, even if it was short lived. She also said Kramer's claim a shoe interfered with his ability to brake was contradicted by the vehicle's data, which shows he did at one point slow down before then pushing the accelerator to more than 99% of its capacity.

"That completely contradicts his version of events," Gottl said. "He is flooring it into an intersection at the top of the hill, not knowing who was going to be coming through that intersection."

For the purposes of probable cause, Sierra agreed with Gottl that there was enough evidence Kramer recklessly eluded police.

"Even if (the officer) did not say 'Longmont police,' he was in full uniform and in a Longmont patrol car, and Mr. Kramer reasonably should have known that there were efforts to contact him by a peace officer," Sierra said. "The court did find that Mr. Kramer was engaged in eluding or attempted eluding, and by all reports he was driving in excess of the speed limit in an area where there was traffic."