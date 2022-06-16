Judge upholds conviction of Plover man found guilty of murdering wife, hiding her body

STEVENS POINT – A Portage County judge denied a motion Thursday morning to set aside the conviction of a former Plover man a jury found guilty of killing his wife and hiding her body.

Jason Sypher, 48, who was convicted in October 2018 of killing his wife, Krista, whose body hasn't been found, appeared by a Zoom connection to Portage County Circuit Court. Sypher is in the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility in Boscobel.

In his motion to have the verdict set aside, Sypher's new attorney, Ralph Sczygelski, filed a statement given by Sypher regarding how Sypher's attorney during his murder trial, Gary Kryshak, represented him.

Sypher said Kryshak was not alert during the trial and that he had fallen asleep. He said a witness Kryshak called was torn apart by the prosecutor, Kryshak didn't effectively cross examine the prosecutor's dog handler witness and that Kryshak hadn't fully explained Sypher's right to take the stand in his own defense. Sypher said he could have corrected misconceptions about him and explained that witnesses who spoke about his temper hadn't seen him in years.

Portage County Circuit Judge Thomas Eagon, who presided over the trial and sentenced Sypher on Nov. 26, 2019, to life in prison, said Thursday that he was in the best position to judge Kryshak's alertness during the eight-day trial. Kryshak was on top of things and made many objections during the trial, Eagon said.

Eagon said he saw Kryshak's eyes closed for several minutes during the trial, but it was when a video was playing and it appeared Kryshak was concentrating on what was being said. Kryshak was sitting up straight and his head wasn't bobbing to stay awake, Eagon said. Eagon said he noticed Sypher looking at the attorney during the time his eyes were closed, but if Eagon had thought there was a problem he would have ordered a recess to check.

Eagon said Kryshak did object to the state's expert dog witness and that it didn't matter if the dog was certified six weeks or six months before the search for remains in the Sypher home. The dog was certified and Kryshak did make statements about the dog's reliability during closing arguments, Eagon said.

The expert witness Kryshak called had a history of being a witness at trials, which can be both good and bad, Eagon said. A history as a witness shows expertise but it also creates opportunities to delve into the witness's past. It wasn't the expert's fault that some previous cases didn't have good evidence, Eagon said.

When Kryshak said Sypher wouldn't take the stand, Eagon asked the attorney if he had taken enough time to talk to Sypher about the choice, and Kryshak said yes. Eagon said he also questioned Sypher about his decision not to take the stand and Sypher's answers convinced him Kryshak and Sypher had thoroughly talked about the decision.

Krista Sypher was last seen on March 13, 2017. Police searched for her for more than a year, at one point scouring the Cranberry Creek Landfill in Wisconsin Rapids for a week. Authorities still have not found the mother of three, but a Portage County jury took less than two hours Oct. 23, 2018, to convicted Jason Sypher of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

Eagon sentenced Sypher Nov. 26, 2019, to life in prison, but made it possible for Sypher to apply for release after 30 years. The process requires Sypher to go back before a Portage County Circuit Court judge and prove to the judge he should be released.

