Judge upholds suspension for lawyer suing South Shore schools over mask mandates

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Supreme Court upheld the law license suspension of a New Hampshire lawyer who filed a flurry of anti-mask lawsuits against school districts in Massachusetts, Florida and New Hampshire.

Those lawsuits are pending, but appeals to try to temporarily pause mask mandates were denied by an Appeals Court judge last week.

The New Hampshire Supreme Court suspended the law license of Robert Fojo last month, temporarily barring him from practicing law in the state as of Dec. 21. The suspension was over allegations he mishandled nearly $100,000 in client funds, according to court documents. Fojo's alleged wrongdoing was not connected to the mask cases.

Fojo's suspension prompted an appeal before a specially appointed referee, which upheld the decision.

Jan. 4, 2022: NH Supreme Court suspends attorney suing Hingham, Carver over school mask mandates

The New Hampshire Supreme Court Attorney Discipline Office alleged Fojo's office engaged in improper bookkeeping, failure to pay clients he represented in civil lawsuits, and lying to investigators from the discipline office.

According to court documents, he misappropriated $14,666 from two personal injury cases involving one client and $33,350 from another. He is also accused of mishandling $50,020 of client money held in trust under his control.

Fojo's law license is still in good standing in Massachusetts, but he is required to send a copy of his punishment to the Massachusetts Board of Bar Overseers. Staff in Massachusetts also monitor a national clearinghouse for attorney discipline to pick up cases from other jurisdictions involving lawyers licensed in the state.

Students walk from the bus to the newly renovated and expanded East Middle School in Braintree on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Mask mandate appeal dismissed

Fojo filed five lawsuits against school districts in Massachusetts challenging mask mandates, including Hingham, Carver, West Bridgewater and the Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District.

All five lawsuits, and a sixth against the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, were consolidated into one case in Springfield, where Judge David Hodge denied a request to stop the mandates.

Story continues

On Tuesday, Appeals Court Justice Joseph Ditkoff denied an appeal seeking to stop the school districts from enforcing mask mandates. The groups can still take their cases to trial in front of a Superior Court judge.

In his decision, Ditkoff said that just calling mask wearing a "health care decision" doesn't mean it's true, and that parents who send their children to school can't exempt their children from the dress code just because they want to.

"That the department expects masks to reduce the risk of illness does not make them medical devices any more than snow pants become medical devices because schools mandating their use expect them to reduce frostbite," Ditkoff said.

Fojo's other mask-related cases, in New Hampshire and Florida, have also been defeated in courts.

Judge not persuaded by Fojo's case

Lawyers for the Attorney Discipline Office in New Hampshire have previously noted it appeared Fojo was essentially "robbing Peter to pay Paul.”

In a 14-page order, retired Judge Larry Smukler wrote that the discipline office has demonstrated “by a preponderance of the evidence" that Fojo’s interim suspension from the practice of law is necessary for the protection of the public and to uphold the integrity of the profession.

Hollywood comes to Braintree: 'Boston Strangler' films at old Foster School

“Fojo failed to keep his clients reasonably informed about the status of their cases and failed to act with reasonable diligence by not promptly disbursing funds due to them or their creditors,” Smukler wrote. “Fojo misappropriated client funds and then lied about it to his clients and to the (Attorney Discipline Office).”

Fojo claimed his actions were not intentional, that the discipline office “erroneously concluded” he misappropriated money, and that his suspension was disproportionate and premature.

Jan. 28, 2022: Hingham to apply for mask waiver for middle and high schools, school committee decides

See more of our coverage of school masking

Jan. 28, 2022: Hingham to apply for mask waiver for middle and high schools, school committee decides

Jan. 26, 2022: Hingham to apply for mask waiver for middle and high schools, school committee decides

Jan. 4, 2022: NH Supreme Court suspends attorney suing Hingham, Carver over school mask mandates

Nov. 22, 2021: Judge upholds school mask mandates in lawsuits targeting Hingham, Carver

Oct. 7, 2021: Hingham and Carver among 14 districts sued over legality of school mask mandates

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

Reach Reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@patriotledger.com and Foster's Daily Democrat Reporter Megan Fernandes at mdfernandes@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: NH upholds anti-mask attorney's suspension over $100k mishandled funds