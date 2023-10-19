Judge upholds woman's conviction in 2017 death of Ohio State University student

A Hamilton County judge on Thursday upheld the conviction of a woman found guilty in the 2017 dragging death of an 18-year-old college freshman after a fight Downtown – an incident a state appeals court called “a senseless tragedy.”

Common Pleas Judge Jennifer Branch, who took over the case from the previous judge after she was elected to the bench, told a packed courtroom that additional expert testimony about the incident "would not have made any difference" and "would not have undermined … the jury’s guilty verdict."

In 2018, a jury convicted Briana Benson, now 27, of murder and other charges in the death of Madie Hart. Benson was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.

The 1st District Court of Appeals upheld the convictions, despite finding that the judge who oversaw the trial had committed an error by allowing expert testimony from a police officer. The court, however, said the error likely wouldn’t have changed the outcome of the trial.

Benson says that her attorneys at trial failed to provide a report from their own expert, as required by state law, which led the judge to exclude some of the expert’s testimony. Benson argued that she was denied effective assistance of counsel.

Alcohol-fueled violence

The case surrounds a feud between Benson’s sister and Hart’s friend, which escalated into alcohol-fueled violence on March 26, 2017. Much of the incident was captured on video.

At trial, prosecutors said Benson intentionally ran over Hart. Benson says her expert, however, would have testified that she did not turn her car’s wheels toward Hart.

According to trial testimony, Benson came Downtown because she got a call that her sister needed help. Benson picked up her sister and her sister’s friends before encountering Hart and her friends.

One of Hart’s friends approached the car and opened a back door, beginning a chaotic fight between the two groups of women.

Benson and Hart ended up fighting each other, with Benson eventually pulling Hart by her hair and stomping on her face.

Car's wheels turned toward victim

Hart’s keys ended up in Benson’s car. Benson sent her sister home and continued to drive around Downtown. When she again drove past Hart’s group, Hart, a student at Ohio State University's Newark campus, approached Benson’s car and began pounding on the vehicle.

At the 2018 trial, a police officer who reviewed video of the incident testified that Benson turned her car’s front wheels toward Hart, indicating intent. Hart was dragged for nearly 90 feet.

Benson's expert was able to testify at trial that Benson put her car in reverse after Hart pounded on the hood, and in doing so, turned the front wheels to the right, toward Hart. While the car was stopped and in drive, the wheels remained turned to the right, according to the expert's testimony.

Branch on Thursday noted that an Uber driver who witnessed the incident also testified that after Benson backed up, her front wheels remained turned toward Hart.

Also, according to Branch, at a May deposition, Benson's expert testified to essentially the same to the same facts as he did at trial. At the deposition, however, according to Branch, the expert said that the wheels of Benson's car "turned slightly more to the right after" Hart was struck.

Branch said Benson did not show that the jury's verdict would have been different had her attorneys not made the error, and her expert had been allowed to give additional testimony at the trial.

If the jury had heard that the wheels turned after impact, it "would not have made any difference," Branch said.

A fair trial, not a perfect trial

Referring to a statement made by the appeals court, Branch said: "Ms. Benson is not entitled to a perfect trial, but she is entitled to a fair trial."

"I do find that she had a fair trial," Branch said.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers told reporters after the hearing that both she and Hart's family, who were in the courtroom for Branch's decision, were very relieved.

"Justice was served," Powers said. "The right decision was made by the judge."

Benson's attorneys intend to appeal Branch's decision.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Judge upholds conviction of Briana Benson in death of Madie Hart