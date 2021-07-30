Judge ups sentence for woman in aggressive thefts

Jul. 30—A federal judge this week sentenced a Windsor woman to three years in prison — six months more than the maximum recommended by federal guidelines — for participating in an organized, interstate retail theft operation that used tactics far more aggressive than those usually associated with shoplifting.

Judge Vanessa L. Bryant imposed the sentence on Aysia Ryan, 22, in U.S. District Court in Hartford, Acting U.S. Attorney Leonard C. Boyle announced.

Authorities say Ryan was part of a group of at least eight people who committed more than 50 "grab and go" thefts — some in Connecticut and more in surrounding states.

A team leader at a Ralph Lauren store in New Canaan, whose name has been blacked out of a public copy of a victim impact statement, described an October 2019 theft as "frightening."

"They walked in with no regards to anyone's well being; they simply wanted to take our product," the team leader wrote. "Within a few minutes, they cleared out entire fixtures of product while the team stood there and could do nothing about it, daring us to try to stop them.

THEFT SENTENCE

DEFENDANT: AYSIA RYAN, 22, OF WINDSOR

GUILTY PLEA: CONSPIRACY TO TRANSPORT AND POSSESS STOLEN PROPERTY

SENTENCE: THREE YEARS IN PRISON FOLLOWED BY THREE YEARS' SUPERVISED RELEASE; $22,900 RESTITUTION

"When they left the store and got into the waiting car outside, the team looked at each other in disbelief not quite understanding what had just happened," the team leader continued. "I have never had anyone come into a store so aggressively with a mission to take my product. I was in shock when it was over with but had to stay calm for the team.

"What is unbelievable is that they came back and did the same thing 2 more times with no regard for the people who work here; they simply wanted a payday and looked at us like we are easy prey. Each time they came in it took a little of my confidence away because I knew that I couldn't stop them and that I could possibly get injured if I tried to challenge them.

Story continues

"From that time forward, we now are constantly on edge, worrying if this will be the 'next time' that we get hit," the team leader continued.

Ryan, who pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to transport and possess stolen property, admitted in her written plea agreement that she participated in two of the thefts from the New Canaan Ralph Lauren store in October 2019.

She admitted involvement in a total of at least 23 thefts from retail stores, resulting in losses totaling more than $40,000.

The sentence imposed by the judge includes three years of supervised release after Ryan completes her prison time and an order to pay $22,900 in restitution, according to the prosecutor's statement.

The thieves would flee in waiting cars after each theft, and the cars would be driven dangerously as they tried to elude police, prosecutor Brendan Keefe wrote in his sentencing memorandum. Police cars were damaged in three cases, and two store employees were hit by the fleeing cars, the prosecutor reported.

Ryan has six previous criminal convictions, including a 2018 case in which she threatened a female pedestrian with a baseball bat on a Hartford street and later attacked her with a kitchen knife, according to the prosecutor. He reported that she has been on probation five times and violated release conditions each time.

Ryan, a mother of three, would sell the stolen goods locally or through the internet to support her family, defense lawyer Michael Dolan wrote in his sentencing memo.

Ryan has been in jail since Nov. 6, records show, but it isn't clear how much of that time will be credited against her federal sentence because she is also facing state cases.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.