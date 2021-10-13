A Judge Urged The Justice Department To Investigate Jail Conditions For Jan. 6 Defendants

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zoe Tillman
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Wednesday urged the Justice Department to investigate whether jail officials are violating the civil rights of people charged in the Capitol riots who are being held in jail while they await trial.

The judge’s order didn’t require that DOJ take any specific action, but it represented a significant escalation of complaints that defense lawyers in the Capitol riot prosecutions have raised for months about the conditions their clients have faced in the DC jail.

US District Judge Royce Lamberth held DC jail officials in civil contempt for failing to follow an order last week to release the medical records of defendant Christopher Worrell to the federal authorities managing his treatment for a hand fracture. The judge didn’t impose a formal sanction, but directed the court to send a copy of his order to DOJ “for appropriate inquiry into potential civil rights violations of January 6 defendants, as exemplified in this case.”

As of last month, more than three dozen alleged Capitol rioters were being held at the DC jail while their cases are pending; of nearly 640 people charged to date, approximately 70 have been ordered to stay in pretrial detention after judges determined they posed a danger to the community or a flight risk. Defense attorneys have alerted judges to problems they’ve encountered trying to arrange meetings with their clients or to have defendants review evidence; they’ve also alleged mistreatment by jail staff, unsanitary conditions, and an overuse of solitary confinement.

Lamberth’s contempt order was limited to a specific issue with Worrell, a Florida man affiliated with the Proud Boys extremist group, according to the government. Worrell has been in custody since his arrest in March on charges that he joined the riots at the Capitol and deployed pepper spray toward police on the grounds outside. Worrell’s court filings detail several serious health problems, including non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma; his lawyers have argued that he isn’t receiving adequate care, while the government has largely defended his treatment while in custody.

Wednesday’s order dealt with how jail officials had managed Worrell’s treatment for a finger fracture that he sustained after a fall in mid-May. Earlier this month, the US attorney’s office and Worrell’s lawyer notified the court that the US Marshals Service was “in the process” of approving surgery; federally charged defendants like Worrell often spend pretrial detention in a local jail, but federal agencies still play a role in managing their custody and care. The judge contacted a Marshals Service official for more information and learned that the delay was because the DC Department of Corrections hadn’t provided Worrell’s medical records.

On Oct. 8, Lamberth issued an order directing DC jail officials to immediately send Worrell’s records to the Marshals Service. On Oct. 12, the judge released another order scheduling Wednesday’s contempt hearing after learning that jail officials had told the Marshals Service that Worrell was scheduled for another medical evaluation this month and that the feds would get his medical records after that appointment.

During the contempt hearing, Lamberth concluded that the handling of Worrell’s records was “more than just inept and bureaucratic jostling of papers,” according to a report by the Washington Post.

“I find that the civil rights of the defendant have been abused. I don’t know if it’s because he’s a January 6th defendant or not, but I find this matter should be referred to the attorney general of the United States for a civil rights investigation into whether the D.C. Department of Corrections is violating the civil rights of January 6th defendants ... in this and maybe other cases,” the judge said, per the Post’s courtroom coverage.

A spokesperson for the DC Department of Corrections did not immediately return a request for comment.

Worrell had previously unsuccessfully challenged an order from Lamberth keeping him in pretrial detention. In May, the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit upheld his incarceration, noting that in addition to the fact that he'd been charging with violence against police, Lamberth's "dangerousness determination is further buttressed by the threats against others — including potential witnesses — that appellant indicated to the FBI, as well as his membership in and alleged coordination with the Proud Boys, some of whose members have been indicted for conspiring to attack Congress." Worrell is in the midst of a renewed push to be released.

The complaints that incarcerated Jan. 6 defendants and their lawyers have raised track longstanding problems with conditions at the DC jail. Plans for the city to build a new jail to replace what a city auditor described in 2019 as the “aging and deteriorating” facility have been stalled for more than a decade, according to the Post.

More on this

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon's Best-Selling Treadmill Folds for Easy Storage — and It's $145 Off Right Now

    Shoppers say the compact design passes the tests of quality, function, and durability.

  • Woman accused of stabbing husband told 999 operator he was ‘bleeding to death with any luck’

    The defendant said that going to prison is ‘preferable to my life right now’

  • Judge holds DC jail officials in contempt in 1/6 riot case

    In a case involving a Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant, a federal judge held the District of Columbia’s corrections director and jail warden in contempt of court Wednesday and asked the Justice Department to investigate whether inmates' civil rights are being abused. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth had summoned the jail officials as part of the criminal case into Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who has been charged in the Jan. 6 attack.

  • The Thai monks turned social media stars

    Phra Maha Paiwan Warawanno and Phra Maha Sompong Talaputto are two Buddhist monks who have became the latest social media stars in Thailand. They have started livestreams every Friday night on Facebook that combine traditional teachings, known as Dhamma, with modern life advice and a hefty dose of humor. But some of the country's religious conservatives, are not so amused, especially because Buddhism is one of the three traditional pillars of Thai society, alongside the nation and monarchy.This is Paiwan: "The Buddhist teachings aren't outdated but the method of teaching is so outdated. You can't spread the teachings in the old way anymore because it is too constricted with the lecturing and such. It will only reach a certain group of people, the elderly people. So my question is: is Dhamma supposed to only stay with the old generation? They will eventually die. Without reaching out to the young, what will be the place of religion in the future? Religion will be abandoned and I don't want that to happen."With an impressive fluency in youth slang, the two have captured the imagination of a generation who find the formal temple decorum outdated and inaccessible.The upbeat sessions also provided much needed relief for many Thais confined at home during night-time curfews to stifle the global health crisis. Their weekly livestreams attract hundreds of thousands of viewers within minutes, once reaching a peak of two million. Paiwan's Facebook following skyrocketed by more than 800% in just over a month. Despite their popularity among the young, Paiwan and Sompong have drawn criticism from Buddhist conservatives who deemed their livestreams inappropriate.Last month, the two monks were summoned by a parliamentary committee on religion to explain their online activities.Srisuwan Janya is the head of the Association for the Protection of the Constitution. "Monks' behavior has to be respectable in the public eye. It doesn't have to change with the times to appease young people. There are still people who prefer the original cultural traditions who can't take this (new way) and that will lead to the decline of Buddhism, which has already existed for nearly 2,600 years without the need need to change."For fans like Onravee Tangmeesang, the monks livestreams adds a little bit of positivity to her Fridays. "We're having a stressful life already and that giggle (of the monks) can really brighten up my day."

  • Woman who killed husband after 'years of abuse' told police: 'I'd do it again'

    Penelope Jackson, 66, accepts manslaughter but denies murder.

  • Unsupported ‘sickout’ claims take flight amid Southwest woes

    When Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather and air traffic control issues, unsupported claims blaming vaccine mandates began taking off. Conservative politicians and pundits, including Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, alleged the flight disruptions resulted from pilots and air traffic controllers walking off their jobs or calling in sick to protest federal vaccination requirements. The airline, its pilots’ union and the Federal Aviation Administration denied that.

  • Boston Bomber case: Kavanaugh, Kagan clash in rare testy exchange over mitigating evidence

    The Supreme Court is considering whether to uphold an appeals court's decision to overturn Boston Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence.

  • Man forced way into OC home, fatally shot by occupant, police say

    "A homeowner has the absolute right to protect themselves from someone who breaks into their home in the middle of the night and threatens their safety," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

  • 'There have to be consequences:' Judge ups sentences for U.S. Capitol rioters

    A federal judge in Washington has repeatedly sentenced people who stormed the U.S. Capitol to more prison time than prosecutors sought, saying that even people who were not violent should face consequences for joining the unprecedented assault. In the past week, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has imposed sentences ranging from 14 to 45 days on four people who pleaded guilty to unlawful parading and picketing inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 — a misdemeanor offense. "There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home," Chutkan said at one of the hearings.

  • Los Gatos Mom Accused Of Partying With Young Teens, Sex, Booze

    A Los Gatos mom is accused of throwing wild parties for teens where alcohol and underage sex were rampant. Maria Cid Medina tells us she bullied and coerced the youngsters and reveals deadly incidents caught on video.

  • Video shows attempted kidnapping of toddler in NYC

    "When he grabbed her, I thought it was a joke. When she said, 'He's taking my child away,' I reacted and went towards him," a good Samaritan who intervened said.

  • Woman Gunned Down at Minnesota Resort Was Likely Mistaken for Gunman’s Ex-Girlfriend, Family Says

    via Facebook The random murder of a 46-year-old former horse trainer at a Minnesota resort last week shocked the tiny town of Nisswa with its senselessness, but police now say the victim was probably not even the real target.Bethany Bernatsky had only moved in at the Cozy Bay Resort a few weeks before she was gunned down last Thursday. But it seems the tranquil spot was dangerously close to a tense, domestic drama unraveling across the street.The accused gunman, 26-year-old Cameron J. Moser, had

  • Police Sergeant Charged After Video Shows Him Kicking Handcuffed Man's Head

    A federal investigation has been opened after body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on Jermaine Vaughn's face.

  • Alex Murdaugh’s Lawyer Finally Admits He’s a Person of Interest in Family Murders

    FacebookAfter months of speculation, Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers have finally admitted the South Carolina attorney—who’s already accused of orchestrating his own murder—is a person of interest in his wife and son’s double homicide.Jim Griffin, one of the scion’s attorneys, confirmed that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) began investigating Murdaugh “from the get-go” in the June 7 murders of his 52-year-old wife, Margaret, and his 22-year-old son, Paul. Authorities say that Murdaugh

  • India man jailed for killing wife with cobra in Kerala

    Sooraj Kumar let a cobra onto the bed where his wife was sleeping - she died from the snakebite.

  • Mystery of Grad Student’s Death Deepens With Report of ‘Missing Organs’

    Bloomington PoliceFrom trending hashtags to circulating an online campaign to increase media coverage, social media users are demanding answers in the case of Jelani Day, a 25-year-old Black graduate student who went missing in August before washing up in a river a week later.The case took a twisted turn last week when the Chicago Sun-Times reported that an independent pathology report, commissioned by the family, found that some of Day’s organs and body parts were missing, seemingly contradicti

  • Gabby Petito's body was outside in the 'wilderness' for 3 to 4 weeks before it was found, coroner says

    Petito's remains were found on September 19 in Wyoming. A coroner declared her death a homicide and said she died by strangulation.

  • TikTok shows man, woman escorted from bathroom after suspected sex at Panthers-Eagles game

    Video shows police handcuffing the two people clad in green Philly gear. Here’s what we know.

  • Josh Duggar's latest motions in child pornography case denied by court: Here's why

    Josh Duggar's latest attempts to suppress statements and photos in his child pornography case were unsuccessful and the U.S. District Court overseeing his case is explaining why.

  • TikTok sleuths think Brian Laundrie is hiding in a bunker under his parents' backyard

    Tik Tok sleuths think Brian Laundrie may be hiding in an underground bunker beneath his parents’ flower bed based on drone video footage that some say shows a hand sticking out of the soil.