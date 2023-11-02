Judge vacates jury’s recommendation to sentence convicted murderer Stephen Brown
Convicted murderer Stephen Brown may not have to spend the rest of his life in prison after all.
Convicted murderer Stephen Brown may not have to spend the rest of his life in prison after all.
A Berlin-based software developer is fighting back after X suspended his account, claiming that research he conducted on the platform violated the company's terms of service. Following Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of the platform, Travis Brown's research figured heavily in reporting that painted X, formerly Twitter, in an unflattering light. Brown worked on open source projects at Twitter for a year well before Musk's tenure.
The WNBA's plans to expand to Portland are tabled for the foreseeable future.
Brown leather is considered an all-year neutral and these brown leather bags from Coach Outlet are hundreds of dollars off for a limited time!
The UK government announced a $273 million investment to build Isambard-AI, its most powerful supercomputer yet. It's expected to begin operations in 2024 and will be hosted by the University of Bristol.
It’s a momentous occasion for the controversy-marred threat intelligence company, which helps organizations and governments investigate cyberattacks and online fraud. In an exclusive interview, Group-IB co-founder and CEO Dmitry Volkov tells TechCrunch that the company is using this “key juncture” to scale up and become a global cybersecurity powerhouse; not only is Group-IB celebrating the two-decade milestone by raising its first round of funding in seven years — it’s also planning to make its mark in the United States. Back in September 2021, Group-IB’s co-founder and former CEO Ilya Sachkov was arrested by Russia’s Federal Security Service, and since convicted of treason by a Moscow court and sentenced to 14 years in prison.
"Dream Scenario" actor details his three-hour experience on set of DC's troubled release, which featured various digitally created cameos.
No wide receiver has ever won NFL MVP in the 67-year history of the award. Could A.J. Brown change that?
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.
There's been an explosion of research into how user-friendly nasal sprays could be utilized for everything from vaccines to EpiPen alternatives.
A bestseller for the DIYer in your life: It easily picks up and holds screws, nails, bolts, washers and more.
Consumer spending has been driven by the wealthiest consumers. It will take more than just inflation to slow these folks down.
The longtime coach showed he still has plenty of fire in responding to a disgruntled fan Monday. But Clemson's issues run deep and it's fair to wonder if Swinney still has the chip on his shoulder that got him this far.
Just wait 'til The Great Pumpkin comes ... to your watchlist.
"Brown-eyed girls. Purple mascara. You're welcome." The post This brown-eyed TikTok creator is making a case for purple mascara — and makeup girlies are pretty convinced appeared first on In The Know.
GreenPower has launched the Mega Beast electric school bus with a massive 300 miles of range.
Taylor Swift wore brown knee-high boots, so now I want brown knee-high boots.
With Edgar Allan Poe's "Fall of the House of Usher" all the rage on Netflix, we take a listen to famous folks reading his most famous poem.
Dan Titus breaks down the James Harden trade from a fantasy perspective, revealing whose value is higher or lower after the deal.
Perry detailed many of his relationships with high-profile stars in his 2022 memoir "Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing."
Amazon users have dubbed it a "tiny laundry hero."