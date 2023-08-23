Judge vacates manslaughter conviction against Portland man who killed sister's boyfriend

Aug. 23—A Portland man who was convicted of manslaughter in 2019 after shooting his sister's boyfriend will get a new trial.

Trial lawyers for Mark Cardilli Jr. failed to "vigorously argue" that he was acting in self-defense when he shot 22-year-old Isahak Muse to death in the Cardilli family home in March 2019, according to a ruling issued Tuesday by Justice John O'Neil, who called the case one of the most challenging in his career. The decision vacates Cardilli's manslaughter conviction, setting the stage for a new trial.

Cardilli's defense attorney Thomas Hallett, who argued during a two-day hearing in April that his client received ineffective counsel at his trial, called the decision "fabulous." He said he's unsure whether the state plans on appealing O'Neil's decision or proceeding directly to a new trial.

Muse, the boyfriend of Chelsea Cardilli, was a frequent guest in the family's home, according to testimony from the original trial. Though the Cardilli family originally objected to Muse coming over on the evening of March 15, they eventually agreed to allow him to stay with Chelsea until 1 a.m.

When Muse refused to leave at that time, Mark Cardilli Jr., then 24, and his father attempted to force him from the home, and a shoving match soon broke out among the three of them and Chelsea Cardilli. Eventually, Mark Cardilli, an Army veteran, ran upstairs to his room and removed a handgun from a safe. He returned, aimed the gun at Muse and told him to leave.

Cardilli testified that Muse instead ran at him and began throwing punches. After backing down the hallway into a corner — one hand protecting his face from blows and another by his side with the gun — Cardilli raised the gun and shot Muse, he said. Forensic experts for both sides agreed that the shots hit Muse at contact range in the back, though they disagreed about whether Muse was turning to run or merely twisting away from a bullet.

The shooting of Muse, who was Black and Muslim, sparked protests and racial tensions. Cardilli's acquittal on the more serious charge of murder frustrated Muse's family and supporters.

"Congratulations," a young man called to Cardilli's lawyers shortly after the verdict was read. "You just got a murderer off."

This story will be updated.