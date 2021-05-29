Judge vacates sentence for Black protester in light of lighter sentence for co-defendant

May 29—Antwan Stroud, the young Black man sentenced to 30 days in jail after a rowdy protest last summer, saw his sentence vacated last week by a Hillsborough County judge questioning the fairness of the sentence.

Stroud had been stressed out at the prospect of going to jail, said his attorney, Donna Brown. The ruling came as a relief, she said, and she hopes Stroud will not face jail time after a new sentencing hearing — since others arrested on the same night for the same crimes were not jailed.

After a peaceful Black Lives Matter candlelight vigil in Manchester's Stark Park on June 2, 2020, about 100 people gathered for an impromptu demonstration on a corner on South Willow Street, though Black Lives Matter organizers urged everyone to go home after the earlier vigil.

People held protest signs and chanted "Black Lives Matter" to drivers on South Willow Street who honked or revved their engines. A few people lit fireworks, and others tossed plastic water bottles into the road. Police and National Guard officers massed across the street, and ordered protesters to disperse about an hour later. Several people were arrested, but no businesses were damaged and no one was hurt.

During the tense evening, Manchester police alleged Stroud, then 18, spit on a police car and egged on another person, Kyle Toledo, then 20, who was lighting fireworks. Both were charged with reckless conduct and felony riot, and both negotiated plea agreements with prosecutors, pleading guilty to one misdemeanor each.

But while Toledo received an effective sentence of 50 hours of community service, Stroud was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of probation.

Stroud got a new attorney and moved to withdraw his guilty plea. He questioned the work of his first lawyer and asked why prosecutors never brought up the movement toward a plea deal in Toledo's very-similar case.

Justice N. William Delker vacated Stroud's sentence last week, with an order that underlined the need for consistency in sentencing, so that people will have confidence in the court system.

"The state failed to establish a rational basis for the disparate treatment of the two co-defendants," Delker wrote in the ruling, ordering a new sentencing hearing after learning about the lighter sentence Toledo received.

"How could any defendant have confidence in the fairness of the criminal justice system?" Delker asked, when someone who faced the same charges, who was standing next to him during the unrest, got no jail time, "simply because the prosecutor decided to treat one man more harshly than the other?"

"The Court finds it would work an injustice not to hold a new sentencing hearing in light of the information presented about Toledo's case," Delker wrote in his decision vacating Stroud's sentence, and ordering a new sentencing hearing.

The ruling also criticized prosecutors and Stroud's initial attorney for their failure to bring up the sentences of other people who faced charges after the South Willow Street protest.

Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin has defended Stroud's sentence and the plea agreement offered by prosecutors in his office.

Coughlin said he believed the initial sentence of 30 days in jail and two years of probation was the right one, he wrote in an email. Hillsborough County prosecutors will ask Delker to reconsider his decision, he said, and keep Stroud's original sentence.

Coughlin declined to comment further, saying the case was still ongoing.

Brown, one of Stroud's attorneys, said she thought prosecutors had a duty to present the judge with information about sentencing of co-defendants, like Toledo. She noted federal courts have a process for prosecutors to tell judges about co-defendants' sentences, but said New Hampshire courts lack a formal procedure for this, and judges depend on prosecutors to share this information.