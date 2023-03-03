Judge Walsh rejects request to remove himself from Schabusiness case after she attacked her attorney in court

Taylor Schabusiness attacks her attorney on Feb. 14 in Brown County Courthouse in Green Bay. She is charged with killing and decapitating her friend in February 2022. The image is from a video feed in the courtroom.

GREEN BAY - The court case against a Green Bay woman accused of killing and then decapitating a male friend continued Friday with a new defense attorney, a new schedule and the same judge.

Taylor Schabusiness, 24, appeared in Brown County Circuit Court with attorney Christopher Froelich, who has taken over her defense from Quinn T. Jolly, who Schabusiness attacked during a Feb. 27 court appearance. No one appeared seriously injured afterward, but Jolly asked Judge Thomas Walsh moments later to allow him to withdraw from the case.

At Friday's motion hearing:

Walsh denied Froelich's motion to consider removing himself from the case. "I've been a judge for a number of years, and seen a number of things," Walsh said. "I'm satisfied that I'm still able to give Ms. Schabusiness a fair hearing ... I don't think there's any basis to approve the (request to withdraw)."

Walsh granted Froelich's motion seeking additional time to speak with Schabusiness, and to become familiar with the case. Walsh said he plans to schedule another court date for March 20.

The judge also granted Froelich's request to have the district attorney's office provide a complete set of "discovery materials" — evidence compiled by, in this case, the prosecution.

The case has gone on for more than a year since Schabusiness' friend Shad Thyrion, 24, of Green Bay, was slain Feb. 23, 2022, in the basement of his mother's west-side home.

Detectives who questioned Schabusiness the night of the killing say she admitted cutting Thyrion's body after his death. Police on March 1 charged her with three felonies: first-degree homicide, third-degree sexual assault and mutilating a corpse.

She has been a Brown County Jail inmate, in lieu of $2 million bail, since March 2022.

