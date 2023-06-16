Judge wants reckless conduct trial of Robert Crimo Jr., father of accused Highland Park shooter, in October or November

A judge said Friday that he wants to hold the trial for the father of accused Highland Park gunman in October or November.

“I’m somewhat bound and determined that we’re gonna go to trial in October or early November,” Lake County Judge George Strickland said at a hearing for Robert Crimo Jr. “I’m gonna move you along, fair warning.”

Crimo Jr. is charged with seven counts of reckless conduct for allowing his son to obtain a license to buy firearms. His son, Robert Crimo III, was charged with using those guns to kill seven people and wounded dozens of other victims in a mass shooting of spectators at a Fourth of July parade in 2022.

Prosecutors said Crimo Jr. helped his son get a firearm owner’s identification card, though his son had attempted suicide with a machete and had threatened in 2019 to “kill everybody,” according to police reports of the incidents.

About 95% of the prosecutors’ evidence in the case, including from Crimo Jr.’s cellphone, has been handed over to defense attorney George Gomez, as required by law, Assistant State’s Attorney Jeffrey Fecklam told the judge. Two relatively brief interviews with Crimo Jr. and his son’s mother will be handed over next week, and prosecutors will seek a court order for unspecified school records, Fecklam said.

Gomez had requested a December trial date, but the judge said he will be busy with a trial in McHenry County of two state workers charged with endangering the life of a child in the case of A.J. Freund, a 5-year-old boy who died of abuse in Crystal Lake in 2019.

Gomez said he expects to file requests to dismiss the charges against Crimo Jr. or to limit evidence in the case. He said he should know whether he’ll ask for a trial by judge or jury by July 14.

The judge set a court hearing for that date to decide any such motions. Crimo Jr. and Crimo III both have pleaded not guilty.

Judge Strickland also said he has not yet decided whether to allow reporters to make audio or video recordings of the trial, but told attorneys to tell potential witnesses that they may object to such recordings.

