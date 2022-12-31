Judge wants to review guilty plea in sex crime case

Dec. 30—CATLETTSBURG — A plea agreement for a convicted sex offender was delayed Thursday due to the absence of his attorney and because the judge wants to mull it over a little before deciding to accept or reject it.

Anthony Niece, 50, of Flatwoods, was due to plead guilty to various sex crimes Thursday before Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent.

However, Niece's attorney, public defender Brian Hewlett was absent from court and the main public defender in Greenup County, Charles Oppenheimer, filled in.

The plea agreement proposed for Niece mirrored one he entered into in November in Greenup County, according to the attorney — there, he pleaded guilty to charges of promotion of a minor in a sexual performance and three charges related to child sexual abuse materials.

Per the agreement, Niece would serve 15 years in prison consecutive to whatever sentence he received in Boyd County.

Niece said he and Hewlett talked about the deal, but his attorney hadn't been able to make to the jail for him to sign the dotted line.

Vincent said he wanted more time to look over the deal before a plea could be entered — he reset the hearing for Jan. 12, 2023.

In Greenup County, Niece is set for sentencing on Feb. 9, 2023.

Court records from the Greenup case show Niece was reported in April 2020 by Facebook to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he was talking to a minor over the internet. The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children unit picked up the case and launched an investigation.

According to the records, Niece asked a minor to expose themselves and attempted to meet up with said minor.

Evidence turned up in a search by authorities uncovered child sexual abuse material and information leading police to believe Niece had sexual contact with a minor inside the bathroom of a local restaurant.

Court records also show Niece coaxed a victim into exposing themselves in their front yard to him, as he sat in his car across the road.

Prior to the current legal cases against him, Niece was convicted in Elliott County of automobile theft in 2018.

