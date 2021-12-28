Judge wants Sheriff 'Big John' Williams slaying case to get on track

The judge in the capital murder case of slain Lowndes County Sheriff "Big John" Williams wants the case to move along.

William Chase Johnson, 19, of Montgomery, is charged in the case. Williams, 62, was shot and killed in the line of duty the night of Nov. 23, 2019, while trying to disburse a large crowd in the parking lot of the QV convenience story in Hayneville.

Little has occurred in the case since March when Johnson was denied youthful offender status, according to court records. There is a gag order in the case, barring attorneys from commenting outside court proceedings and filings.

Retired Escambia County Circuit Judge Bert Rice was appointed to preside in the case after local judges recused themselves. Rice filed an order in the case Dec. 13 asking both the defense and prosecution to file a response by Jan. 10 on if the case could by heard by June.

"The Court wants to set a trial date but is willing to be flexible to allow both sides adequate time to prepare," Rice writes. "If either side does not believe a June trial date affords adequate time for preparation then the Court wants such party to indicate how much time they consider is necessary. The Court is flexible on setting a trial date, but this case needs to progress."

It's expected that the defense will seek a change of venue motion to move the trial out of Lowndes County due to the anticipated difficulty in picking an impartial jury in Williams' home county. A change of venue motion had not been filed by Monday., court records reflect.

Any change of venue request would have to be dealt with before trial.

The case has been delayed for two reasons. Capital murder is the most serious charge the state can file. Upon conviction then only two sentencing options are the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole. Capital cases are incredibly complex and require court proceedings not usually conducted in non-capital murder cases.

Also, courts were closed for several weeks in early 2020 during the early stages of the pandemic, which created a backlog.

Johnson has been held at the Elmore County Jail under no bond since arrest that night. No bond is standard in a capital case. Johnson was 18 at the time, and is the son of a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputy.

Williams, spent more than 40 years serving his community. He started out as a reserve deputy in 1978 under then-Sheriff John Hulett. Then it was three years at Hayneville PD before going back to the sheriff’s office as a “road deputy.” He worked his way up to chief deputy and was elected sheriff in 2010.

