Judge to weigh competency arguments in Fourmile Canyon murder case

Feb. 9—The man accused in a 2019 Fourmile Canyon murder had a competency hearing Thursday where attorneys argued whether the defendant was fit enough to stand trial.

Stephen Christopher Wolf, 29, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, felony murder, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, tampering with a deceased human body, vehicular eluding and tampering with physical evidence in the death of Jeffrey Michael Lynch, 57.

Wolf was declared incompetent to proceed in September 2021, and ordered to undergo restoration efforts at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo before being transferred back to Boulder County Jail.

At a competency hearing Thursday, doctors offered differing opinions on Wolf, with defense saying Wolf suffered from schizophrenia and delusions while prosecutors argued Wolf was manipulating the system to avoid trial and jail.

Defense attorney Mary Claire Mulligan said observations from a doctor and her legal team indicated Wolf was not yet ready to assist in his own defense.

"Mr. Wolf may understand the facts that are charged against him, he may understand that he is in the jail and that the hospital is a nicer place to be," Mulligan said. "But his understanding rationally about his situation and his rational ability to communicate with this lawyers and be able to consult in terms of relevant and realistic defenses and investigation, that's where Mr. Wolf's mental capacity has fallen below the standard of competent to proceed."

But Boulder Chief Trial Deputy Christian Gardner-Wood said other doctors diagnosed Wolf with anti-social personality disorder and said his issues were a conduct disorder, not a matter of mental capacity.

Gardner-Wood said Wolf has repeatedly refused to participate in the restoration process or even meet with evaluators, and has been using the court process to "manipulate" his situation.

After hearing about three hours of testimony and attorney arguments, Boulder District Judge Patrick Butler said he would consider the case and issue a written ruling at a later time.

Wolf, who appeared for the hearing virtually from the jail, will remain in custody without bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lynch was reported missing July 30, 2019, after he failed to show up at his girlfriend's house on the previous Sunday.

Lynch was a general contractor and had been working on a vacant house on Camino Bosque in Fourmile Canyon, so the property owners went to see if Lynch was there. The owners arrived and found Wolf, who they did not know, sitting in Lynch's car in the garage.

The property owner confronted Wolf, who said he was there to clean before saying the police were after him. The homeowner said she had not hired anyone to work on the house other than Lynch, and she called the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they found Wolf carrying shovels in a trash bag, according to the affidavit. Wolf saw the deputies and ran into the garage, but the two deputies were able to handcuff him.

Deputies searched Lynch's car and found his body wrapped in plastic in the trunk of the vehicle.

The coroner's office ruled the cause of Lynch's death was "homicidal violence by unspecified means." While the report could not specify any exact injuries Lynch sustained, due in part to decomposition of the body, a forensic pathologist ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Prosecutors said Wolf, who had been trying to elude police following a traffic stop two days before being found with the body, broke into the home in the hopes of finding fuel for his car, and killed Lynch upon finding him in the house.

Wolf also has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and second-degree assault after reportedly assaulting an inmate at the jail.