Judge weighs arguments from lawyers in Valley Cemetery rape case

Sep. 23—Lawyers on both sides of the Valley Cemetery rape case have filed papers that sum up the 1 1/2-day trial that took place earlier this week, leaving the future of suspect Amuri Diole in the hands of a judge.

Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi has until Wednesday to rule whether Diole, 29, is a sexually violent predator, a designation that could lead to his commitment for an indefinite period. Otherwise, he will be freed from the Valley Street jail on Wednesday.

Diole is accused of raping a woman in the Manchester cemetery in April 2021.

Nicolosi has already ruled Diole is mentally incompetent to stand trial, not likely to be restored to competency in 12 months and a danger. But an effort to have him committed to a psychiatric hospital failed in August, and state law says he can only be jailed for 90 days following a ruling of incompetency.

The sexual predator designation appears to be the last option to keep him off the street.

Earlier this week, the victim testified through tears about the two-hour-long rape and assault in the Manchester cemetery.

In a written filing, Diole's public defenders said the victim's story does not hold up. Diole supposedly punched her five times in the face, but prosecutors provided no photographs or medical records to back that up. She claimed the heroin in her pocket must have fallen from Diole's pocket into hers during the attack.

Police never tested clothes found at the scene for DNA, blood or fingerprints. And 50 people were in the area but saw nothing.

"Her story about being dragged across the street by her hair and assaulted for two hours is unsupported by physical and corroborating evidence presented by the state," reads a filing by public defenders Kim Kossick and Thomas Stonitsch.

Prosecutors say the recording of the victim's 911 call, taken during the actual rape, confirms her account, as does body cam video of police officers to whom she fled.

Story continues

"The victim was in a panic after the trauma of the attack that was obvious on the video," reads the prosecution memo, written by First-Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Shawn Sweeney.

The judge will also have to decide whether Diole's incompetency was so severe that it substantially interfered with his lawyers' ability to represent him.

Were Diole competent, he could have decided whether to testify, his lawyers wrote.

"If he chose to do so, he could have testified that any sexual acts, if they occurred, were consensual. His lack of competency deprived him of making that choice," his lawyers wrote.

The rape trial is the third time that a judge found Diole incompetent to stand trial. The first was for drug possession, the second for an assault.

Prosecutors cite testimony from a state forensic examiner, who determined that Diole could engage in conversation and dispute statements that he disagreed with, a basic level of competency.

"Regardless of his limitations, the evidence that he is a sexually violent predator is compelling," Sweeney wrote.

The case is believed to be the first time that prosecutors have tried to use a provision in the sexual predator law that allows for confinement of a suspect deemed incompetent to stand trial.