Judge weighs dangerousness of teen murder suspect

Nov. 11—Defense attorneys for a 16-year-old accused of killing a stranger at Ragle Park in August want a judge recused from proceedings involving their client.

Their filing Monday came up during a dangerousness hearing Thursday in which Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ordered the suspect, Judah Trujillo, held in custody without bond. She also arraigned Trujillo and set his trial on her docket for May 18, 2023.

Trujillo is accused of fatally shooting Samuel Cordero in the back of the head around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 10 at Ragle Park. Trujillo has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, the second charge for allegedly taking and disposing of Cordero's cellphone.

Marlowe Sommer deemed the notice for her recusal ineligible for Thursday's proceedings, stating it does not apply to pretrial detention hearings. When she asked defense attorneys why the notice was filed Monday, defense attorney Jerry Archuleta said it was to ensure it was in before Trujillo's scheduled arraignment Nov. 17.

"We can't recuse her for the pretrial detention, but we think we can recuse her for the main case," Archuleta said in an interview after the hearing.

"We don't like the way that she doesn't apply case law," Archuleta said. He said his team is worried that the judge doesn't follow established procedures for pre-trial detention and "has a tendency to ... have a predisposition to what she wants to do."

When considering ordering a suspect detained until trial, a judge must consider whether the suspect is a danger to the community and whether there are any conditions of release that would ensure the community's safety, Archuleta said.

Marlowe Sommer did not respond to requests for comment after the hearing regarding the defense's request for her recusal.

Assistant District Attorney Ramon Carrillo said Trujillo should be detained before his trial because of the severity of his alleged crime and the fact he was staying with his mother when the incident occurred.

Story continues

"Parental supervision was lacking, because at 2:30 a.m. he was in the park," Carrillo said. "He's unsupervised and outside during the early morning hours of Aug. 10."

Carrillo also said a recording from a Ring camera at Trujillo's mother's home — which he added is about a block away from the park — shows the teenager meeting his mother at 2:53 a.m.

The pair then are seen leaving the house with Trujillo's younger sister at 3:11 a.m.

"And then, Mr. Cordero's phone pings at Rodeo [Road] and Richards [Avenue], which is the route that Mr. Trujillo and his mother and his sister took to go to grandma's house," Carrillo said.

Carrillo said a search warrant for Trujillo's mother's house netted a 9 mm Smith & Wesson with a missing cartridge. He added a spent cartridge casing was found at Ragle Park during the homicide investigation.

Another key element to prosecutors' pretrial detention argument involved LGBTQ dating app Grindr. Carrillo said Trujillo had an account where he portrayed himself as 19.

"Mr. Trujillo got on the Grindr application ... and encountered the alleged victim, Mr. Samuel Cordero, and lured him to Ragle Park, where the state's theory is that a robbery was in progress," Carrillo said.

Cordero had no money, so Trujillo shot him in the back of the head, Carrillo said prosecutors believe.

"A complete stranger to Mr. Trujillo, we think," Carrillo said.

Carrillo told the court there are no conditions of release that would ensure the community's safety from Trujillo.

Defense attorney Les Romaine argued there is no evidence his client and Cordero met on Grindr.

"The state did not produce any evidence that these two individuals ever had contact on the use of Grindr," Romaine said.

Trujillo may not have been properly supervised while staying with his mother, he added, but Marlowe Sommer could order reasonable conditions of release requiring Trujillo to stay at his father's residence.

Marlowe Sommer instead ordered Trujillo detained.

"I do not think that if this individual was allowed to be ... out in the community with or without restrictions, that the community will be safe," Marlowe Sommer said.

Marlowe Sommer initially called for recess after her ruling, but then called court back in session to say she had made a mistake. She didn't clarify what the mistake was, but the renewed session led to Trujillo's arraignment and trial being set on her docket.

Archuleta said after the proceedings he and Romaine need to research what happened and whether Marlowe Sommer arraigned Trujillo simply to set a trial date before having the case assigned to another judge, or if she found a rule preventing her from being recused.

"If we can recuse her, we're going to recuse her," Archuleta said.