Judge weighs dismissing Spring Creek Fire arson suspect's case

Accused of setting the Spring Creek Fire, Jesper Joergensen will remain in custody, at least for now, after a judge refused to dismiss criminal charges against him Friday.

Joergensen, a Denmark native who was in the United States on an expired visa at the time of the Spring Creek Fire in 2018, is charged with 349 counts of arson.

The massive fire was the third largest in state history at the time — it’s since been surpassed after three of the five largest wildfires in state history occurred in 2020 — and smoky skies enveloped Pueblo for weeks.

More than 108,000 acres burned and at least 141 homes were destroyed.

Joergensen has been held in jail for more than 2½ years awaiting trial but has been deemed by several medical professionals as mentally incompetent to stand trial due to a diagnosed delusional disorder.

Prior to Friday’s virtual hearing in Costilla County District Court, 6th Judicial District Judge Gregory Lyman had weighed dismissing the criminal charges against Joergensen as a result of his prolonged incompetency to stand trial, according to the Associated Press.

But before Lyman dismissed the charges, the AP reported, he wanted confirmation from Immigration Customs and Enforcement that they would deport Joergensen to his homeland upon release from custody.

ICE placed an immigration hold on Joergensen following his arrest, indicating they would seek to take custody of him should he be released for any reason.

But at Friday’s hearing, prosecutor Cynthia Kowert said she recently had conversations with Colorado ICE agents — the identities of whom were not disclosed in the hearing — who’ve said based on a recent executive order by President Joe Biden enforcing a moratorium on deportations, they “will not come” to retrieve and detain Joergensen if he’s released.

“Bottom line is ICE is not going to do it, and there is no way that any one of us can force them to do it,” Kowert said.

“So for the time being, if the defendant is released, he would be released and just be living free among the citizens of Colorado, or I guess wherever he chose to live.’

Jane Fisher-Byrial, an attorney representing Joergensen, said the Department of Homeland Security has issued a memorandum explaining Biden’s executive order pertaining to immigration, which places a 100-day moratorium on deportations but does not impact ICE’s ability to detain or apprehend individuals.

She also argued that Judge Lyman’s decision on Friday was not to assess Joergensen’s eligibility for deportation but to rule on whether he might be presumed competent to stand trial in the reasonably foreseeable future.

She said that Joergensen has been in custody for 960 days and has been in a restorative treatment program for 736 days, during which several medical professionals have evaluated his condition and found him incompetent to stand trial or aid in his defense.

According to the AP, doctors have stated Joergensen could become well enough to stand trial if he took medication, but he has refused.

His lawyers argue he will not take medication because his delusions cause him to believe he is well.

Kowert argued Lyman should not dismiss the charges against Joergensen until other prosecutorial efforts have been exhausted, including possibly forcing Joergensen to take medication.

Colorado law allows for a patient’s doctor to ask a court to forcibly medicate that patient, but Joergensen’s jail psychiatrist, Dr. Jonathan Thiele, declined to back that approach during a Feb. 4 hearing, according to the AP.

Thiele said he did not think Joergensen would qualify for forced medication at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo if he were admitted there because he does not think he poses a risk to himself or others while behind bars.

Lyman said he agreed that his determination of whether or not to dismiss was not controlled by federal immigration laws, but said the court needed to take into consideration the potential consequences of its decision.

He said before making a judgement on dismissal, the court still needs to determine the potential for restoration of Joergensen’s competence to stand trial in the foreseeable future.

Lyman ordered Joergensen to be transported at the first available opportunity to CMHIP for further evaluation concerning the likelihood of his restoration to competency and whether forced medication would be appropriate to aid in that process.

A review hearing has been scheduled for March 8.

The Spring Creek Fire began June 27 five miles east of Fort Garland, on the eastern edge of San Luis Valley.

After his arrest, Joergensen allegedly told police he’d been burning trash when the fire began but later changed his story to say the fire started after he’d been cooking meat on a permanent fire pit.

Joergensen has maintained he did not set the fire intentionally.

Colorado's largest wildfires

1. 2020, Cameron Peak: 208,913 acres

2. 2020, East Troublesome: 193,812

3. 2020, Pine Gulch: 139,007

4. 2002, Hayman: 137,760

5. 2013: West Fork Complex, 109,149

6. 2018, Spring Creek: 108,045 acres

7. 2012, High Park: 87,284 acres

8. 2002, Missionary Ridge: 70,485 acres

9. 2018, 416 Fire: 52,778 acres

10. 2008, Bridger: 46,612 acres

Source: Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center and Colorado State Forest Service

